Philippines to deploy 500 hotel workers to Israel right before Holy Week

Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 6:14pm
Philippines to deploy 500 hotel workers to Israel right before Holy Week
Posing for a photo in Tel Aviv: Consul and Economic Section Head Teri C. Bautista, IHA Vice President of Human Resources Yoav Behar, Philippine Labor Attaché Rodolfo G. Gabasan, IHA CEO Yael Danieli, Philippine Ambassador to Israel Macairog S. Alberto, Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce Vice President Ron Doron, and Vice Consul Patricia D. Narajos.
Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is working with Israel to send over 500 Filipino hotel workers as they anticipate the peak of tourist arrivals in the Holy Land.

The DFA said Philippine Ambassador to Israel Macairog Alberto met with the Israel Hotel Association last week for the deployment of Filipino hotel workers to Israel by the first week of April, right before holy week.

“As Israel reopens its tourism industry, allows the entry of both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, and eases its travel and health restrictions, its hotel sector will require a full workforce to cater to the expected influx of tourists to the Holy Land,” the department said in a statement. 

The DFA said the project is part of the 2018 Philippines-Israel labor agreement, which allowed the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority to begin recruiting employees across the Philippines in December 2020.

IHA said its members may need up to 10,000 hotel employees. It added that it is ready to hire 800 Filipino hotel workers, and as much as 2,000 employees “at the earliest opportunity.”

The DFA said Alberto also suggested that Israeli hotels hire Filipino students for its on-the-job training programs, “which the IHA positively received and committed to consider after the initial deployment of Filipino workers have been accomplished.”

“IHA also praised the Filipino workers’ professionalism, English proficiency, and work ethic while Ambassador Alberto assured IHA that the Embassy is working closely with DOLE, POEA, as well as with Israeli labor and immigration authorities for the earliest deployment of Filipino workers,” the department said.

