Philippines condemns North Koreaâ€™s missile tests conducted last week

Philippines condemns North Korea’s missile tests conducted last week

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on May 25, 2022, after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan according to South Korea's military.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines condemned North Korea for conducting a missile test last week, May 25, and urged the country to comply with international law.

“[It] undermines peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, the entire region, and the world,” the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We reiterate our call on the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to comply with its international obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and commit to the process of constructive and peaceful dialogue.”

Authorities from South Korea said the three ballistic missiles fired early Wednesday last week came from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, which were launched separately at 6 a.m., 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. One of the test-fired missiles was said to be North Korea’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17.

Reports noted that these were fired just a day after United States President Joe Biden left Asia after the Quad Summit, meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia. The Quad Leaders' joint statement dated May 24 also condemned North Korea for "destabilizing ballistic missile development and launches."

Days after the incident, the United Nations Security Council also drafted a resolution that sought to impose tougher sanctions against North Korea for testing an intercontinental ballistic missile days after the incident.

The resolution garnered the support of 13 members of the UNSC, including its sitting council president, the United States.

However, since two permanent members—China and Russia—vetoed the draft resolution, it was not adopted.

The United States instead sanctioned Russian banks that were accused of working with North Korea. Its Senior Treasury official Brian Nelson said that Far Eastern Bank and Bank Sputnik are known for providing North Korea with financial services. — with Agence France-Presse