Comelec proclaims 55 party-list groups to form part of the 19th Congress

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections finally proclaimed the 55 winning party-list groups on Thursday after facing delays due to the conduct of special elections in some areas in the country.

During a ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center, Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan congratulated the party-list groups that would form part of the 19th Congress.

“The party-list groups enable Filipino citizens belonging to marginalized, under-represented, and those lacking well-defined political constituencies to be represented in Congress,” Saidamen said.

“Such groups are given a stronger voice so that all sectors may be included as our nation moves towards development and prosperity.”

However, election watchdog Kontra Daya previously criticized those running under the party-list system, saying it has become an opportunity for political clans and big corporate names to be a “backdoor to further entrench their political and economic interests.”

Out of the 55 groups that sucessfully got a seat this year, 39 are re-electionists.

There were 178 groups that vied for 62 party-list seats at the House of Representatives, but only 177 names made it to the ballots after the poll body removed the Malasakit Movement following the rejection of its accreditation.

Here is the list of winning party-list groups:

ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support, Inc) 1-RIDER PL (Ang Buklod ng mga Motorista ng Pilipinas) TINGOG (Tingog Sinirangan) 4PS (Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino) AKO BICOL (Ako Bicol Political Party) SAGIP (Social Amelioration & Genuine Intervention on Poverty) ANG PROBINSYANO (Alyansa ng mga Mamamayang Probinsyano) USWAG ILONGGO TUTOK TO WIN CIBAC (Citizen’s Battle Against Corruption) SENIOR CITIZENS PL (Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens in the Philippines, Inc) DUTERTE YOUTH AGIMAT (Agimat ng Masa) KABATAAN ANGAT (Agrikultura Ngayon Gawing Akma at Tama) MARINO (Marino Samahan ng mga Seaman, Inc.) AKO BISAYA PROBINSYANO AKO LPGMA (LPG Marketers Association, Inc.) API (Abante Pangasinan-Ilokano Party) GABRIELA (Gabriela Women’s Party) CWS (Construction Workers Solidarity) AGRI (Agri-Agra na Reporma para sa Magsasaka ng Pilipinas) P3PWD (Komunidad ng Pamilya Pasente at Persons with Disabilities) AKO ILOCANO AKO KUSUG TAUSUG AN WARAY KALINGA (Kalinga-Advocacy for Social Empowerment and Nation-Building through Easing Poverty, Inc.) AGAP (Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines) COOP NATCO [email protected] (Malasakit at Bayanihan Foundation, Inc.) BHW (Barangay Health Wellness Party) GP PARTY (Galing sa Puso Party) BH (BH Bagong Henerasyon) ACT TEACHERS TGP (Talino at Galing ng Pinoy) BICOL SARO DUMPER PTDA (Dumper Philippines Taxi Drivers Association, Inc.) PINUNO (Pinatatag na Ugnayan para sa mga Oportunidad sa Pabahay ng Masa) ABANG LINGKOD PBA (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta) OFW (One Filipinos Worldwide Coalition Party-list) ABONO ANAKALUSUGAN (Alagaan Nating Ating Kalusugan) KABAYAN (Kabalikat ng Mamamayan) MAGSASAKA (Magkakasama sa Sakahan Kaunlaran) 1-PACMAN (1-Patriotic Coalition of Marginalized Nationals, Inc.) APEC (Association of Philippine Electric Cooperatives) PUSONG PINOY TUCP (The Trade Union Congress Party) PATROL (Public Safety Alliance for Transformation and Rule of Law, Inc.) MANILA TEACHERS (Manila Teacher’s Savings and Loan Association, Inc.) AAMBIS-OWA (Ang Asosasyon Sang Mangunguma nga Bisaya -OWA Mangunguma, Inc) PHILRECA (Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc.) ALONA (Alliance of Organizations, Networks & Associations of the Philippines, Inc.)

While United Senior Citizen's Party-list had enough votes to get a congressional seat, the poll body did not proclaim it as a winning group as its motion for reconsideration for the denial of its registration has yet to be resolved.

Meanwhile, ACT-CIS will be given three seats after getting 5.7363% of the votes, while 1-RIDER PArty-list, TINGOG, 4Ps, Ako Bicol, and SAGIP will have two each.

The rest of the winning groups will be allotted one seat each.

The proclamation of party-lists came a day after Congress proclaimed Uniteam candidates Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio as president-elect and vice-president-elect, respectively.

Party-list proclamation was previously postponed as the poll body had to wait for the special elections in Lanao del Sur to be held. The poll body previously said that it had to wait for the province’s results as it would have affected the last four groups that would have qualified.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia then said that each of the last four seats only had a vote difference of almost 2,000.