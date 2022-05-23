^

Headlines

Comelec says party-lists may be proclaimed by Thursday

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 6:40pm
Comelec says party-lists may be proclaimed by Thursday
PPCRV volunteers count votes in the partial unofficial tally in the Quadricentennial Pavillion, UST, May 11. Bongbong Marcos Jr. leads the polls.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — Winning party-list groups may be proclaimed by Thursday, shortly after Tubaran in Lanao del Sur conducts its special elections.

The proclamation had to be postponed because the poll body declared a failure of elections in Tubaran due to “violence, threats, and intimidation” on election day, May 9. The Commission on Elections will reconvene as the National Board of Canvassers on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m., at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay. 

“It may be possible that on the 24th, halimbawa lang, worse case scenario, hindi nakapag transmit for whatever reason, 25 na nandito sila. Dito tayo magma-manual uploading, 25 magka-canvass tayo,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a press briefing on Monday.

(It may be possible that on the 24th, for example, in the worst case scenario, the precincts were not able to transmit for whatever reason, they will go here on the 25th. We will conduct manual uploading of votes here, and on the 25th, we will process the certificates of canvass.)

“Perhaps we can proclaim party-list winners by the 26th, the next day,” Garcia added.

Winning party-list groups were supposed to be proclaimed last week, a day after the ceremony for senators-elect.

Tubaran has 6,921 registered voters and Garcia said that the votes for seat numbers 60, 61, 62, and 63 only have a difference of almost 2,000.

“Definitely, ‘yung result ng Tubaran will affect ng result ng party-list din. Kaya’t ganoon ka-importante na mahintay natin ‘yung result ng Tubaran,” Garcia said.

(Definitely, the results of the elections in Tubaran will affect the result of the party-list. That’s why it is important that we wait for the elections there.)

The poll body said it has prepared for the special elections in the Lanao del Sur municipality. Registered voters from the 12 barangays there will be accommodated across 15 clustered precincts.

It will use the same official ballots fielded on May 9 as these were not opened, Comelec Deputy Director for Operations Atty. Teofisto Elnas, Jr. said. The vote counting machines for the precincts were the subject of the final testing and sealing last May 7.

Each precinct will also have 1 VCM and 1 SD card, along with an extra machine and a contingency SD Card. 

The poll body said the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have also prepared to deploy their personnel to ensure that the conduct of the special elections will be peaceful. 

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cavite's Boying Remulla is Marcos pick for justice secretary

Cavite's Boying Remulla is Marcos pick for justice secretary

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Remulla confirmed his appointment with reporters in a Zoom interview on Monday morning. He will be taking over the spot of...
Headlines
fbtw
7 dead after passenger vessel heading to Quezon catches fire

7 dead after passenger vessel heading to Quezon catches fire

10 hours ago
PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo said 105 were rescued from the Mercraft 2 that left Polillo Island at around 5 a.m. and was...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate passes bill on lifetime validity of birth, death, marriage certificates

Senate passes bill on lifetime validity of birth, death, marriage certificates

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The bill says that these documents will forever be valid “provided that the document remains intact, readable and still...
Headlines
fbtw
Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“The current leadership of the DOTr has really neglected public transportation,” Cerna said in Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

2 days ago
On the UP Political Science department's website, one could see that retired Prof. Clarita Carlos, who was a panelist at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: Daily average of COVID-19 cases up by 9.9%

DOH: Daily average of COVID-19 cases up by 9.9%

1 hour ago
.There are currently 718 severe and critical admissions, which represent 12.9% of total COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP warns protesters: Rallies in the canvassing area will be dispersed

PNP warns protesters: Rallies in the canvassing area will be dispersed

2 hours ago
"We have one company there to secure the whole area to ensure that the process of canvassing would not be hampered by anyone....
Headlines
fbtw
At courtesy call on Marcos, envoy says India ready to help with AFP modernization

At courtesy call on Marcos, envoy says India ready to help with AFP modernization

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
"India would like to work with the Philippines towards capacity-building and capability development of the Philippines armed...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-SSS commissioner Laguesma to return to role of labor secretary

Ex-SSS commissioner Laguesma to return to role of labor secretary

3 hours ago
Laguesma, a lawyer, was a commissioner of the SSS during the administration of President Benigno Aquino III.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Illegal e-sabong websites, pages turned over to DILG, Pagcor

PNP: Illegal e-sabong websites, pages turned over to DILG, Pagcor

4 hours ago
“Administrators and Operators of e-sabong take advantage of a crowd of faceless anonymities to continue to operate online...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with