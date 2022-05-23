Comelec says party-lists may be proclaimed by Thursday

PPCRV volunteers count votes in the partial unofficial tally in the Quadricentennial Pavillion, UST, May 11. Bongbong Marcos Jr. leads the polls.

MANILA, Philippines — Winning party-list groups may be proclaimed by Thursday, shortly after Tubaran in Lanao del Sur conducts its special elections.

The proclamation had to be postponed because the poll body declared a failure of elections in Tubaran due to “violence, threats, and intimidation” on election day, May 9. The Commission on Elections will reconvene as the National Board of Canvassers on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m., at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay.

“It may be possible that on the 24th, halimbawa lang, worse case scenario, hindi nakapag transmit for whatever reason, 25 na nandito sila. Dito tayo magma-manual uploading, 25 magka-canvass tayo,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a press briefing on Monday.

(It may be possible that on the 24th, for example, in the worst case scenario, the precincts were not able to transmit for whatever reason, they will go here on the 25th. We will conduct manual uploading of votes here, and on the 25th, we will process the certificates of canvass.)

“Perhaps we can proclaim party-list winners by the 26th, the next day,” Garcia added.

Winning party-list groups were supposed to be proclaimed last week, a day after the ceremony for senators-elect.

Tubaran has 6,921 registered voters and Garcia said that the votes for seat numbers 60, 61, 62, and 63 only have a difference of almost 2,000.

“Definitely, ‘yung result ng Tubaran will affect ng result ng party-list din. Kaya’t ganoon ka-importante na mahintay natin ‘yung result ng Tubaran,” Garcia said.

(Definitely, the results of the elections in Tubaran will affect the result of the party-list. That’s why it is important that we wait for the elections there.)

The poll body said it has prepared for the special elections in the Lanao del Sur municipality. Registered voters from the 12 barangays there will be accommodated across 15 clustered precincts.

It will use the same official ballots fielded on May 9 as these were not opened, Comelec Deputy Director for Operations Atty. Teofisto Elnas, Jr. said. The vote counting machines for the precincts were the subject of the final testing and sealing last May 7.

Each precinct will also have 1 VCM and 1 SD card, along with an extra machine and a contingency SD Card.

The poll body said the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have also prepared to deploy their personnel to ensure that the conduct of the special elections will be peaceful.