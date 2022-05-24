Robredo camp waves white flag at congressional canvass

Vice President Leni Robredo at her proclamation rally in her hometown of Naga City on February 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo will not be putting up a fight at Congress’ canvassing of votes for president where her archrival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is projected to be proclaimed president.

Romulo Macalintal, one of Robredo’s lawyers, manifested on behalf of her that they will not object to the inclusion of all certificates of canvass validated by Congress sitting as the National Board of Canvassers.

Macalintal also said they will be waiving their appearance before the joint session of Congress where they are canvassing votes for president and vice president.

In making this manifestation, Macalintal referenced speeches made by Robredo past midnight after election day and during her thanksgiving rally where she called on supporters to listen to the voice of the majority.

“Habang lumilinaw na ang litrato, kailangan nating simulang tanggapin na hindi ayon sa mga pangarap natin ang resulta ng eleksyon,” Robredo then said.

(While the picture is getting clearer, we need to start accepting that the results of the election is not in accordance with our dreams.)

Marcos and his running mate, presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio have secured convincing leads in their respective races, garnering over 31 million votes respectively, according to partial and unofficial results.