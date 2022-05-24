^

Headlines

Robredo camp waves white flag at congressional canvass

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 3:12pm
Robredo camp waves white flag at congressional canvass
Vice President Leni Robredo at her proclamation rally in her hometown of Naga City on February 8, 2022.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo will not be putting up a fight at Congress’ canvassing of votes for president where her archrival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is projected to be proclaimed president.

Romulo Macalintal, one of Robredo’s lawyers, manifested on behalf of her that they will not object to the inclusion of all certificates of canvass validated by Congress sitting as the National Board of Canvassers.

Macalintal also said they will be waiving their appearance before the joint session of Congress where they are canvassing votes for president and vice president.

In making this manifestation, Macalintal referenced speeches made by Robredo past midnight after election day and during her thanksgiving rally where she called on supporters to listen to the voice of the majority.

“Habang lumilinaw na ang litrato, kailangan nating simulang tanggapin na hindi ayon sa mga pangarap natin ang resulta ng eleksyon,” Robredo then said.

(While the picture is getting clearer, we need to start accepting that the results of the election is not in accordance with our dreams.)

Marcos and his running mate, presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio have secured convincing leads in their respective races, garnering over 31 million votes respectively, according to partial and unofficial results.

2022 ELECTIONS

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs bill on birth, death, marriage certificates&rsquo; permanent validity

Senate OKs bill on birth, death, marriage certificates’ permanent validity

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The Senate has approved on third and final reading a measure providing permanent validity of the certificates of live birth,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs five local laws

Duterte signs five local laws

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has signed into law five measures related to local maritime industry offices and schools.
Headlines
fbtw
Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
“The current leadership of the DOTr has really neglected public transportation,” Cerna said in Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants Congress to prioritize 2023 budget

Marcos wants Congress to prioritize 2023 budget

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will work closely with the incoming 19th Congress for the immediate passage...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Incoming DOJ chief open to studying cases vs De Lima

Incoming DOJ chief open to studying cases vs De Lima

By Kristine Joy Patag | 48 minutes ago
Incoming Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla is open to reviewing the drug cases filed against detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate leaders: No issue with Imee Marcos being on canvassing panel

Senate leaders: No issue with Imee Marcos being on canvassing panel

By Xave Gregorio | 54 minutes ago
For Drilon, Sen. Marcos being in the panel that may eventually release a report officially declaring her brother the winner...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: Why is PhilHealth hiking premium payments in June?

Explainer: Why is PhilHealth hiking premium payments in June?

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
The Universal Health Care Act mandates the gradual yearly increase of premium rates through 2025, the year that the rate will...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Worst-case COVID-19 scenario is 'weak surge' in Metro Manila

OCTA: Worst-case COVID-19 scenario is 'weak surge' in Metro Manila

4 hours ago
"Overall, NCR remained at low-risk. Over the next few weeks, the best-case scenario is status quo, while the worst-case scenario,...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress begins marathon canvassing for president, VP

Congress begins marathon canvassing for president, VP

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives convened Tuesday in a joint session as the National Board of Canvassers to officially...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with