Congress begins marathon canvassing for president, VP

This photo taken March 23, 2020 shows the House of Representatives in a special session to tackle proposed measures to grant President Rodrigo Duterte with additional powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate and the House of Representatives convened Tuesday in a joint session as the National Board of Canvassers to officially count the votes for president and vice president and eventually proclaim the winners for these polls.

For the first time in the history of the country’s automated elections, Congress will be working round-the-clock to canvass the votes for president and vice president in the hopes of proclaiming winners in these races by Wednesday.

“We are looking at two days,” Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri told reporters in a press conference on Monday. “With this kind of outcome where the difference [of votes between candidates] is huge and convincing … we don’t really see too many problems that may arise.”

Presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio have secured convincing leads in their respective races, garnering over 31 million votes respectively, according to partial and unofficial results.

To make the outcome of the elections final, Article VII, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution tasks Congress to canvass votes for president and vice president.

Congress has created a canvassing committee composed of members of the Senate and the House to compare the physical certificates of canvass with digital COCs to see if they match in figures and signatures.

The Senate’s representatives to the panel are Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Sens. Franklin Drilon, Nancy Binay, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe and Pia Cayetano.

Meanwhile, the House contingent includes Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, Rep. Crispin Remulla (Cavite), Rep. Abraham Tolentino (Cavite), Rep. Juan Bondoc (Pampanga), Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina), Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan (Ilocos Sur) and Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list).