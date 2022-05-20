Catch-up immunization for kids in NCR set from May 30 to June 10
MANILA, Philippines — A massive vaccination campaign for children who have missed or have yet to receive life-saving jabs against diseases such as polio and measles will be conducted in Metro Manila, the Philippine Medical Association said Friday.
This catch-up immunization drive in the capital region will be held from May 30 to June 10, PMA president Benito Atienza said.
“‘Yung dapat bakunahan dito ‘yung mga zero to five years old nan a-miss nila ‘yung bakuna gawa nga ng Covid, ‘yung mga bagong anak na hindi nabigyan ng bakuna during Covid ay two to three years old na ‘yan. Kaya dapat silang mabakunahan,” he said.
(Those who should get vaccinated are children aged zero to five who failed to get their vaccines because of the pandemic. Babies who had not been immunized because of the health crisis are now two to three years old. That’s why they need to receive shots.)
According to Atienza, five in 10 children were not vaccinated during the pandemic, which caused disruptions in the delivery and uptake of routine immunization services.
The PMA chief also stressed the importance of having children protected as the rainy season begins.
“Dapat ay magpabakuna ng ibang bakuna, hindi lamang sa Covid kasi dumarami na ang cases ng mga nagda-diarrhea, kailangan nang bigyan ng rotavirus vaccine. Marami na rin ‘yung nagkaka-measles at mumps, rubella kaya dapat mabigyan sila ng MMR vaccine,” he said.
(Children should be vaccinated not only against COVID-19 because the cases of diarrhea are increasing. They need to be given a rotavirus vaccine. There are also cases of measles, mumps and rubella so MMR vaccine should be given.) — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
Senior citizens and frontline health workers may now get their second booster shots, particularly mRNA jabs such as Moderna and Pfizer, the Department of Health announces. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.
The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.
In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.
"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.
View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
