Comelec reminds election candidates of SOCE deadline

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is reminding candidates and their respective political parties to submit their statement of contribution and expenditures by June 8, exactly 30 days after the elections.

The law under Republic Act 7166 provides that “no person elected to any public office shall enter upon the duties of his office until he has filed the statement of contributions and expenditures herein required.”

“Pinapaalala po namin sa inyo na may karampatang administrative penalties kapag hindi kayo nakapag-file ng inyong SOCE on time, lalong lalo na dun sa dalawang beses nang hindi nakapag-file ng SOCE, merong administrative penalty yan ng perpetual disqualification,” Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said during a press conference on Thursday.

(We are reminding you that there are administrative penalties awaiting if you are not able to file your SOCE on time, especially for the candidates who have not yet filed their SOCE, there will be an administrative penalty of perpetual disqualification.)

Political parties who nominated the winning candidate are also required to file a statement by June 8.

Laudiangco also noted that even candidates who withdrew from the election race in the middle of the campaign period are still required to file a SOCE.