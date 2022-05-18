Duterte extends condolences to UAE after death of president

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has extended his condolences to the United Arab Emirates following the death of its president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A

according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Duterte’s sympathy message was also personally conveyed to the UAE’s new president and Sheikh Khalifa’s brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through Duterte envoy Sec. Robert E.A. Borje.

“The president said His Highness Sheikh Khalifa will long be remembered even beyond the UAE for his legacy of leadership, wisdom, and benevolence,” the statement read.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his deepest condolences to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Philippine ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana also signed the book of condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa at the UAE embassy in Manila last week, meeting with UAE Ambassador Mohamed Alqataam Alzaabi.

UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa died last Friday at the age of 73.

According to state media Emirates News Agency, the UAE will be observing a 40-day state of mourning. Work was suspended for three days across all ministries, departments, and federal, local, and private entities, resuming on Tuesday.