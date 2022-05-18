^

Headlines

Duterte extends condolences to UAE after death of president

Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 12:48pm
Duterte extends condolences to UAE after death of president

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has extended his condolences to the United Arab Emirates following the death of its president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A

according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Duterte’s sympathy message was also personally conveyed to the UAE’s new president and Sheikh Khalifa’s brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through Duterte envoy Sec. Robert E.A. Borje.

“The president said His Highness Sheikh Khalifa will long be remembered even beyond the UAE for his legacy of leadership, wisdom, and benevolence,” the statement read.

Philippine ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana also signed the book of condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa at the UAE embassy in Manila last week, meeting with UAE Ambassador Mohamed Alqataam Alzaabi.

UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa died last Friday at the age of 73.

According to state media Emirates News Agency, the UAE will be observing a 40-day state of mourning. Work was suspended for three days across all ministries, departments, and federal, local, and private entities, resuming on Tuesday.

RODRIGO DUTERTE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, and his family are in Australia for a much-needed...
Headlines
fbtw
As fight vs Marcos' candidacy reaches SC, spox calls for sobriety: 'Help us instead'

As fight vs Marcos' candidacy reaches SC, spox calls for sobriety: 'Help us instead'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
As the petition to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of now-presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
New law provides protection to consumers of financial products

New law provides protection to consumers of financial products

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has signed into law a measure providing more protection to consumers of financial products and servic...
Headlines
fbtw
Military welcomes law giving fixed term for top officials

Military welcomes law giving fixed term for top officials

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
A new law that gives a fixed three-year term to the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other top military officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs law strengthening Sangguniang Kabataan &nbsp;

Duterte signs law strengthening Sangguniang Kabataan  

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has signed into law a bill that seeks to strengthen the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) and provides monthly honorarium...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Broadcaster Mon Tulfo arrested in Manila over cyber libel

Broadcaster Mon Tulfo arrested in Manila over cyber libel

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
Broadcaster and media personality Ramon "Mon" Tulfo Jr., was arrested by a unit of the Manila Police District on Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard installs buoys carrying Philippine flag in West Philippine Sea

Coast Guard installs buoys carrying Philippine flag in West Philippine Sea

1 hour ago
“My guidance to them, we will challenge them. But according to the Coast Guard Fleet, the WPS is peaceful and the ships...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP vows to 'intensify' crackdown vs. e-sabong operations

PNP vows to 'intensify' crackdown vs. e-sabong operations

2 hours ago
"It will take at least two weeks to take down these illegal e-sabong sites," Police Col. Jean Fajardo said, pointing out that...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA lowers alert level in parts of Ethiopia, allowing Filipinos with active contracts to return to work

DFA lowers alert level in parts of Ethiopia, allowing Filipinos with active contracts to return to work

2 hours ago
The regions of Oromia, as well as the Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa cities, Somali, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers&rsquo; group asks government to lower cost of living

Workers’ group asks government to lower cost of living

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Following the grant of a “measly” salary increase for minimum wage earners, organized labor groups yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with