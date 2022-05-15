^

Headlines

For next polls, Comelec mulls renting VCMs instead of buying

Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 11:29am
For next polls, Comelec mulls renting VCMs instead of buying
COMELEC staff assist early bird voters in Christ the King Seminary in Quezon City on May 9, 2022.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it is always considering to rent vote counting machines (VCMs) instead of buying them to lessen costs.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia in an interview with the ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo” on Sunday said the poll body is also not given enough funding by the Congress. Garcia also noted that the problem involves the constant updates in technology.

"Kasi pag bumili tayo tapos after isang gamit ay may bago nanamang teknolohiya — parang cellphone, e ‘di ang mangyayari dun ibabalewala mo. Masyadong magastos," Garcia said.

(Because if a new technology comes along after buying one set — it’s like when you buy a new phone, what will happen is you’ll set it aside. It will be too expensive.)

Some 1,867 VCMs across the country encountered "common issues" not even halfway through the voting period on Monday. Machines had paper jams, rejected ballots, scanner and printing problems.

Defective machines, meanwhile, were around 900 and 200 VCMs were replaced during Monday’s polls. 

Garcia said VCMs could only handle 10,000 ballots. While the machines would only cater to some 800 ballots per precinct on voting day, he said these would also be used for the final testing and sealing and for the poll body’s roadshows.

READ: Comelec: VCMs to be used again in 2022 polls 

Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco previously said that the machines used for this year’s elections were already nine years old. The machines that encountered problems on Monday led to voters waiting in line for hours, some waiting to cast their ballot even after the voting period.

Garcia wants the machines used for this year’s polls to be "retired" by the 2025 midterm elections and hopes the Congress would provide the poll body ample funding.

"Sana nandun yung pagnanais ng ating kongreso na mabigyan din kami ng sapat na budget. Alam niyo po yung nangyari kasi nung nakaraan kung kami ay humuhingi ng sampung piso, binibigyan kami ng dalawa o tatlong piso, so kitang-kita niyo ‘yung difference ng kakulangan," Garcia said.

(I hope the Congress will show a desire to actually give us enough budget. What happens is if we ask for P10, we will be given P2 or P3, so you really see the gap between the proposed budget versus what is given.)

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DICT identifies IP addresses in website attacks

DICT identifies IP addresses in website attacks

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said yesterday the Department of Communications and Information Technology has identified certain...
Headlines
fbtw
Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO
play

Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO

1 day ago
(Updated) Vice President Leni Robredo told her supporters to begin accepting the results of the elections even as she rallied...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco registers highest voter turnout yet in 2022 polls

Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco registers highest voter turnout yet in 2022 polls

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, which covers 10 states in America, has recorded its highest voter turnout...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec says it received 400 reports of vote-buying

Comelec says it received 400 reports of vote-buying

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections had received some 400 complaints of vote-buying with “supporting evidence,” an official...
Headlines
fbtw
Former president GMA endorses Romualdez as House Speaker in next Congress

Former president GMA endorses Romualdez as House Speaker in next Congress

23 hours ago
Former president and Pampanga congresswoman-elect Gloria Macapagal Arroyo said Saturday that she is endorsing Majority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Pump prices seen to go down

Pump prices seen to go down

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Diesel prices are seen to have a massive price decline on Tuesday but not as much for gasoline as worries on supply in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden hails new era with ASEAN

Biden hails new era with ASEAN

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
US President Joe Biden said on Friday a first summit in Washington with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers laud orderly polls, vow speedy canvass

Lawmakers laud orderly polls, vow speedy canvass

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday lauded the orderly and peaceful conduct of the national and local elections last Monday and vowed the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to ensure smooth transition of power

Duterte to ensure smooth transition of power

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Filipino public can be assured that the Duterte administration will guide the country’s next leaders to ensure a...
Headlines
fbtw
Medical experts, private sector to tackle Omicron

Medical experts, private sector to tackle Omicron

12 hours ago
Following the emergence of new, more infectious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in countries that closely mirror the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with