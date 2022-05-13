^

Comelec: Winning Senate bets, party-lists likely to be announced May 15

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 1:07pm
The Commission on Elections, sitting as the national board of canvassers, suspends its proceedings at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on May 9, 2022.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — The winning senatorial bets and party-lists are likely to be proclaimed by May 15, an official from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Friday, as they expect all certificates of canvass (COCs) to be transmitted by Friday. 

So far, 121 COCs have been canvassed out of 173, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in an interview with "Unang Balita" on Friday. 

They are waiting to canvass 52 more COCs, which they are expecting to be completed within the day. 

"Hopefully kung sakaling na andiyan lahat iyon ngayon, 'yung natitirang 52, baka makatapos tayo ng canvassing ngayon at kung nagkakaganun, hindi po siguro lalagpas ng Linggo [na] makakapagproklama na tayo ng ating mga senador at siguro nga, kahit nga 'yung party-list congressman po natin," Garcia said. 

(Hopefully, if all of the 52 COCs will be transmitted, we'll finish the canvassing today. When that happens, the proclamation of senators and party-list congressmen will likely not be later than Sunday, May 15.)

In the 2022 polls, twelve senatorial aspirants will be chosen among 63 bets. Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (SAGIP party-list) ran for a Senate seat but backed out over low survey rankings.

Elected senators are given a six-year term but can only serve two consecutive terms. 

Based on the latest partial, unofficial results from the Comelec transparency server, actor Robin Padilla is leading in the Senate race, with 26.45 million votes, followed by Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) with 23.99 million votes and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo at 23.17 million votes. 

RELATED: Majority of leading Senate bets are from prominent clans

Meanwhile, party-list representatives must account for 20% of the total number of members in the House of Representatives. 

Under the Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System Act, party-list groups that get at least two percent of the total votes, will be entitled to one seat each. Those who exceed the minimum required will be entitled additional seats based on the total number of votes, but they cannot have more than three seats.

According to the latest unofficial tally, the party-lists that have reached the two-percent threshold are:

1. ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support)- 5.76%

2. 1-Rider Partylist- 2.74%

3. Tingog- 2.42%

4. 4PS- 2.32%

5. Ako Bicol- 2.25%

6. Sagip- 2.14%

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

PARTY-LIST ELECTIONS
