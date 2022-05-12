^

Japan looks forward to working with new Philippine admin

May 12, 2022 | 9:15am
Japan looks forward to working with new Philippine admin
Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) greets supporters as he arrives at the campaign heaquarters in Manila on May 11, 2022. The son of the late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos on May 11 claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos", his spokesman said.
MANILA, Philippines — Japan has expressed that it is anticipating working with the new administration that will take over the Philippines following the elections.

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that he looks forward to working with the new administration in bringing the ties between his country and the Philippines “to greater heights.”

Koshikawa also congratulated the Philippines for the conduct of the national elections, calling it an “incredible exercise of democracy.

His statement differed from China’s remarks on the Philippine elections, in which the Asian giant directly congratulated the leaders in partial and unofficial results — presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, presumptive vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“China congratulates the Philippines on the smooth presidential election. Our congratulations also go to the leading candidates,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

After initially holding back on congratulating Marcos, the United States, through State Department Secretary Antony Blinken, greeted him “on his election as the Philippines’ next president.”

In a commentary, Fitch Solutions said Marcos “will likely continue the country’s economic interests and maintain a delicate balancing act with the US and China.” — Xave Gregorio

