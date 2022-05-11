In its post-election message, Palace says it is time to heal and unite

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Wednesday called for unity and healing as it hailed what it described as "generally peaceful and orderly" elections last Monday.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the conduct of this year's polls was "a showcase of the strength of our democratic system and institutions."

"The Filipino people have spoken and now is the time to heal and unite as one nation and one people," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"To the winners, our advanced congratulations as you embark on new responsibilities and challenges of your office," he added.

Andanar said the higher voter turnout was "evidence of the growing political interest and maturity of our people."

"We congratulate everyone for their cooperation in ensuring the 2022 national and local elections are generally peaceful and orderly," the Palace spokesman said.

While poll officials claimed success in holding the May 9 elections, there were a number of reports about vote counting machines that malfunctioned in different areas. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has given assurance that the technical glitches were just isolated and did not result in the disenfranchising of voters.



Various groups have urged the Comelec to investigate the issues that marred the voting, including the defective vote-counting machines and secure digital cards and various violent incidents.