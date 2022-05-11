^

Headlines

In its post-election message, Palace says it is time to heal and unite

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 5:01pm
In its post-election message, Palace says it is time to heal and unite
File photo of Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar.
Presidential photo / Ace Morandante, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Wednesday called for unity and healing as it hailed what it described as "generally peaceful and orderly" elections last Monday.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the conduct of this year's polls was "a showcase of the strength of our democratic system and institutions."

"The Filipino people have spoken and now is the time to heal and unite as one nation and one people," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"To the winners, our advanced congratulations as you embark on new responsibilities and challenges of your office," he added.

Andanar said the higher voter turnout was "evidence of the growing political interest and maturity of our people."    

"We congratulate everyone for their cooperation in ensuring the 2022 national and local elections are generally peaceful and orderly," the Palace spokesman said.

While poll officials claimed success in holding the May 9 elections, there were a number of reports about vote counting machines that malfunctioned in different areas. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has given assurance that the technical glitches were just isolated and did not result in the disenfranchising of voters.
 
Various groups have urged the Comelec to investigate the issues that marred the voting, including the defective vote-counting machines and secure digital cards and various violent incidents. 

2022 ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte popularity sweeps daughter to election win

Duterte popularity sweeps daughter to election win

By Cecil Morella | 9 hours ago
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte could face international charges over his deadly drug war, but his daughter's...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV: No irregularities in voting turnout

PPCRV: No irregularities in voting turnout

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting does not see any irregularities in the voting turnout that its personnel...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao concedes to Marcos Jr. in fight for presidency

Pacquiao concedes to Marcos Jr. in fight for presidency

18 hours ago
“My decision to run was driven by my utmost desire to serve the country and uplift the lives of  poor Filipinos,”...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DFA: 550,000 overseas Filipinos cast votes

DFA: 550,000 overseas Filipinos cast votes

1 hour ago
Out of nearly 1.7 million registered overseas voters, some 33% or around 550,000, cast their ballots, DFA Overseas Voting...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll watchdogs urge blacklisting of Smartmatic; Comelec stands by certification

Poll watchdogs urge blacklisting of Smartmatic; Comelec stands by certification

1 hour ago
On Day 3 of the Commission on Elections' canvassing of votes, poll watchdog groups labelled the 2022 polls a failure that...
Headlines
fbtw
Esperon wrongly tags school admins over student calls for walkout

Esperon wrongly tags school admins over student calls for walkout

3 hours ago
No university administrators echoed those calls and walkouts, by their nature, are generally initiated by students.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. visits father's grave as tally takes him closer to Palace

Marcos Jr. visits father's grave as tally takes him closer to Palace

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
His campaign team said that the younger Marcos visited his father’s grave on May 10, when it showed "him winning by...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec says 'unfair' to blame PNP over viral videos of ballot-tearing

Comelec says 'unfair' to blame PNP over viral videos of ballot-tearing

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections defended the uniformed personnel — ostensibly with the Philippine National Police —...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with