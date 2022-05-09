No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur â€” Comelec

No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur — Comelec

In this May 9, 2022 photo, a voter in Rodriguez, Rizal looks at his receipt after casting his vote for the 2022 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — As millions of Filipinos continue to cast their ballots on Monday, the Commission on Elections tells voters to not immediately believe reports about anomalies that come without evidence.

Social media posts about an individual receiving a mismatched vote receipt in Narvacan in Ilocos Sur have been circulating.

“Hanggang sa kasalukuyan, wala naman siyang maipakita na ebidensya at nakakapagtaka, bakit bukod tangi sa lahat ng bumoto sa Narvacan nag-iisa lang siya na nagsabing hindi tumutugma yung kaniyang resibo,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a press briefing held Monday noon.

(Until now, the individual has yet to present a piece of evidence and it makes you wonder because out of everyone who voted in Narvacan, why is he the only one who says that his vote doesn’t match what was printed on the receipt.)

In a statement made by the UniTeam, they claimed that supporters of their candidates based in Narvacan, Sta. Cruz, and Burgos in Ilocos Sur experienced the error.

Their supporters in Tabuk City, Kalinga also allegedly reported of mismatched receipts.

However, Garcia said there were no records of the Narvacan incident except for the report at the local police.

“Kung saka sakali, dapat nailagay na kaagad sa minutes ng bawat presinto ’yun,” he added.

(If ever, the incident should have been noted in the minutes of the precinct.)