^

Headlines

UniTeam concludes campaign in show of force in NCR

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 8, 2022 | 1:15am
UniTeam concludes campaign in show of force in NCR
The crowd at the miting de avance of the “UniTeam” tandem in front of Solaire in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines (3rd update, First published May 7, 7:35 p.m.) — Survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte are ending their 90-day campaign trail in front of tens of thousands that braved the sweltering heat in Parañaque City on Saturday.

The miting de avance in Luzon is a culmination of a three-day series of events: In Iloilo on May 3 and Davao on May 5. And just like their proclamation rally, Marcos and Duterte were away from their hometowns for their final activity, this time at an expanse lot in front of Solaire Resort & Casino.

The UniTeam claimed the attendees reached a million. Philstar.com cannot yet independently verify the numbers but one side of the wide venue was filled while the other side remained relatively spacious.

As early as 1 p.m., supporters started flocking the venue even though the main event was still slated for late afternoon to early evening. They brought balloons, tarpaulins and even Philippine flags.

The breeze did little to alleviate the strong heat of the sun beating down on everyone’s back but the UniTeam supporters did not mind. They told us they purposely got here early so they could stay nearer the stage.

UniTeam had a list of performers to entertain those who came early, including OPM icons Renz Verano, Richard Reynoso and Geneva Cruz, band Cueshe and even TikTok personality DJ Loonyo. In their songs, they always try to insert “Bongbong-Sara,” but still, the chant that hyped the crowd was: “Two days na lang, nasa Malacañang na si BBM!” (In two days, BBM will be at Malacañang!)

As day bled onto night, the crowd visibly thickened as a huge part of the venue was filled with supporters also carrying red flags with BBM initials. A separate LED wall was put up in the middle of the venue. Only the right side of the stage was packed while parts of the left side of the venue remain unfilled.

Supporters of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos view an LED screen mounted on the second platform facing the main stage at an empty plot in front of Solaire in Parañaque City on Saturday night, May 7, 2022.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo

At around 7:30 p.m., they started showing video clips of Marcos’ announcement of his candidacy in October last year, formally starting the miting de avance.

‘Good vibes only’

Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez, in an ANC interview Friday, said their overall theme for the last stretch of their campaign is “good vibes only.”

“Tone down on political speeches and just thank the people, because they did not get swayed by bullying,” he added in Filipino.

During the event proper, the UniTeam introduced new songs, including one heart-thumping one about raising the flag, sung by Kris Lawrence and Kris Villongco. It is an echo of Marcos’ stump speech that rouses his audience the most, about reclaiming Filipino pride before the world.

But for this last event, a few senatorial candidates on Marcos' slate took potshots at the 2016 polls, Vice President Leni Robredo and the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted his father, the late dictator.

At past 10:30 p.m., Sara Duterte-Carpio finally got on the stage. For her last campaign event, the Davao mayor donned a modern barong, ditching her usual dri-fit shirts showing Senate bets’ faces. She quipped that she thought she was already about to take her oath.

Duterte took the stage to thank everyone who supported them in the whole stretch of the campaign.

A switch in messaging: Unite to protect votes

Marcos has been criticized for his stump unity speech that left out concrete platforms, but he stuck to his campaign call and shunned debates and press conference where he could have directly answered questions from the media.

He instead barnstormed areas in the Philippines, sometimes returning to vote-rick provinces, drawing mammoth crowds, although the number of attendees was also questioned.

At the last stretch of the campaign, Marcos shifted to a call for “voter protection.” It started with quips that he will send tons of instant coffees on the night of elections — hinting that things happen at night, when Robredo overtook him in the 2016 elections.

A week before the polls, Marcos also came up with a video where he said: “Let us protect our decision and let us not allow it to be stolen from us again.”

Marcos has earlier claimed he was a victim in the 2016 elections.

In that said poll, he lost to Vice President Leni Robredo by a narrow margin of votes. Robredo’s electoral win was also affirmed by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal when it junked Marcos’ petition.

And for his last campaign speech, he started it with the same call: “Mananalo tayo basta walang tulugan sa Lunes para di tayo madisgrasya ulit. Alam natin pag naiwan, marami nangyayari na di kanais-nais.”

He then went on to continue with his usual speech about unity, but while he was addressing the crowd, supporters were seen leaving the venue.

Marcos and Duterte maintained their wide lead over competitors in the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted April 16 to 21.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ends 90-day presidential campaign in Tondo bailiwick

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ends 90-day presidential campaign in Tondo bailiwick

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The charismatic 47-year-old urged Filipinos to support him and his runningmate in cardiologist Willie Ong if they wanted "peace...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

Robredo’s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Senatorial candidates of Vice President Leni Robredo made their last pitches for their respective electoral bids, took time...
Headlines
fbtw
Grace Poe endorses AP Partylist as Coco Martin goes to Pangasinan with Task Force 164

Grace Poe endorses AP Partylist as Coco Martin goes to Pangasinan with Task Force 164

8 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe has endorsed AP Partylist days before the May 9 polls.
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao marks end of presidential campaign in hometown GenSan

Pacquiao marks end of presidential campaign in hometown GenSan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Known for his rags-to-riches story, Pacquiao dubbed his campaign as the “revolution of the poor” with a platform...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo confident ahead of Monday&rsquo;s polls &nbsp;

Robredo confident ahead of Monday’s polls  

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo is not worried over the outcome of the elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Senate to livestream receiving of COCs, ERs, canvassing

Senate to livestream receiving of COCs, ERs, canvassing

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Digital technology will be used for the first time by the Senate in livestreaming on social media the reception of the Certificates...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms seen to hike prices by P4/liter

Oil firms seen to hike prices by P4/liter

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Massive pump price increases are set on Tuesday as global prices skyrocket on the European Union’s impending ban on...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate president: Comelec execs must do their jobs well

Senate president: Comelec execs must do their jobs well

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Officials of the Commission on Elections must do their jobs well and earn the trust of Filipinos as they risk rejection by...
Headlines
fbtw
Overseas voting turnout at 27.84%, absentee at 75%

Overseas voting turnout at 27.84%, absentee at 75%

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has recorded 75 percent voter turnout for local absentee voting (LAV) and 27.84 percent...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH monitors 35 close contacts in Palawan Crisodtomo

DOH monitors 35 close contacts in Palawan Crisodtomo

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Thirty-five close contacts of 14 foreign tourists who turned up positive for COVID-19 after visiting Palawan are now under...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with