UniTeam concludes campaign in show of force in NCR

The crowd at the miting de avance of the “UniTeam” tandem in front of Solaire in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines (3rd update, First published May 7, 7:35 p.m.) — Survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte are ending their 90-day campaign trail in front of tens of thousands that braved the sweltering heat in Parañaque City on Saturday.

The miting de avance in Luzon is a culmination of a three-day series of events: In Iloilo on May 3 and Davao on May 5. And just like their proclamation rally, Marcos and Duterte were away from their hometowns for their final activity, this time at an expanse lot in front of Solaire Resort & Casino.

The UniTeam claimed the attendees reached a million. Philstar.com cannot yet independently verify the numbers but one side of the wide venue was filled while the other side remained relatively spacious.

As early as 1 p.m., supporters started flocking the venue even though the main event was still slated for late afternoon to early evening. They brought balloons, tarpaulins and even Philippine flags.

The breeze did little to alleviate the strong heat of the sun beating down on everyone’s back but the UniTeam supporters did not mind. They told us they purposely got here early so they could stay nearer the stage.

UniTeam had a list of performers to entertain those who came early, including OPM icons Renz Verano, Richard Reynoso and Geneva Cruz, band Cueshe and even TikTok personality DJ Loonyo. In their songs, they always try to insert “Bongbong-Sara,” but still, the chant that hyped the crowd was: “Two days na lang, nasa Malacañang na si BBM!” (In two days, BBM will be at Malacañang!)

As day bled onto night, the crowd visibly thickened as a huge part of the venue was filled with supporters also carrying red flags with BBM initials. A separate LED wall was put up in the middle of the venue. Only the right side of the stage was packed while parts of the left side of the venue remain unfilled.

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Supporters of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos view an LED screen mounted on the second platform facing the main stage at an empty plot in front of Solaire in Parañaque City on Saturday night, May 7, 2022.

At around 7:30 p.m., they started showing video clips of Marcos’ announcement of his candidacy in October last year, formally starting the miting de avance.

‘Good vibes only’

Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez, in an ANC interview Friday, said their overall theme for the last stretch of their campaign is “good vibes only.”

“Tone down on political speeches and just thank the people, because they did not get swayed by bullying,” he added in Filipino.

During the event proper, the UniTeam introduced new songs, including one heart-thumping one about raising the flag, sung by Kris Lawrence and Kris Villongco. It is an echo of Marcos’ stump speech that rouses his audience the most, about reclaiming Filipino pride before the world.

But for this last event, a few senatorial candidates on Marcos' slate took potshots at the 2016 polls, Vice President Leni Robredo and the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted his father, the late dictator.

At past 10:30 p.m., Sara Duterte-Carpio finally got on the stage. For her last campaign event, the Davao mayor donned a modern barong, ditching her usual dri-fit shirts showing Senate bets’ faces. She quipped that she thought she was already about to take her oath.

Duterte took the stage to thank everyone who supported them in the whole stretch of the campaign.

A switch in messaging: Unite to protect votes

Marcos has been criticized for his stump unity speech that left out concrete platforms, but he stuck to his campaign call and shunned debates and press conference where he could have directly answered questions from the media.

He instead barnstormed areas in the Philippines, sometimes returning to vote-rick provinces, drawing mammoth crowds, although the number of attendees was also questioned.

At the last stretch of the campaign, Marcos shifted to a call for “voter protection.” It started with quips that he will send tons of instant coffees on the night of elections — hinting that things happen at night, when Robredo overtook him in the 2016 elections.

A week before the polls, Marcos also came up with a video where he said: “Let us protect our decision and let us not allow it to be stolen from us again.”

Marcos has earlier claimed he was a victim in the 2016 elections.

In that said poll, he lost to Vice President Leni Robredo by a narrow margin of votes. Robredo’s electoral win was also affirmed by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal when it junked Marcos’ petition.

And for his last campaign speech, he started it with the same call: “Mananalo tayo basta walang tulugan sa Lunes para di tayo madisgrasya ulit. Alam natin pag naiwan, marami nangyayari na di kanais-nais.”

He then went on to continue with his usual speech about unity, but while he was addressing the crowd, supporters were seen leaving the venue.

Marcos finally takes a stage. He hammers on his impassioned unity speech, but supporters are seen heading out of the venue. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/jf9fmuCQjy — Kristine Patag (@kristinepatag) May 7, 2022

Marcos and Duterte maintained their wide lead over competitors in the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted April 16 to 21.