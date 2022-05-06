DOE-led task force assures sufficient power for 2022 polls

A volunteer feeds a sample ballot to the vote-counting machine or VCM during a trial run for the May 9, 2022 elections at San Nicolas in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — An energy task force led by the Department of Energy (DOE) said Friday that there is sufficient power supply for the 2022 national and local polls, which will take place in three days.

This comes months after Manila-based policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) warned that there may be tight power supply and possible power outages in Luzon on elections day, based on their projections, citing foreseen delays in the commercial operations of a major coal-fired power plant, among others.

"Contrary to recent alarmist news reports, the ETFE (Energy Task Force Election) assures the public that there is sufficient energy supply for this crucial period," the DOE said in a statement over Viber on Friday, referring to the May 9 elections.

The task force met for a final preparedness and coordination meeting at the DOE's headquarters on Thursday.

DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the energy sector has been constantly working to ensure unimpeded energy supply before, during and after the elections, vowing that they will protect the vote of the Filipinos.

Stable power is required for the timely transmittal of information. Adequate power supply is also crucial in this year's automated polls which will be using vote counting machines in processing the ballots.

“We are glad to see the energy sector is taking action to ensure that power outages can be avoided and that in turn will ensure credible elections this May 9," ICSC senior policy advisor Pedro Maniego Jr. said in an emailed statement Friday.

In February, ICSC predicted that there may be an electricity shortfall in the Luzon grid in the second quarter, with a possibility of a red alert status- which may trigger power interruptions.

"As we said in February, getting households, institutions, and companies to act was the main purpose of our report. We released the analysis to ensure that everyone is informed and ready to do their part so we can have the best case scenario," Maniego said.

Last month, DOE Director of the Electric Power Industry Management Bureau Mario Marasigan said in a briefing that they do not expect yellow alerts- which signify thinning reserves- to be placed on the Luzon and Mindanao grids during elections. However, he said that the Visayas grid may experience yellow alerts, in its afternoon peak performance, on the same day.