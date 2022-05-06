DOE-led task force assures sufficient power for 2022 polls
MANILA, Philippines — An energy task force led by the Department of Energy (DOE) said Friday that there is sufficient power supply for the 2022 national and local polls, which will take place in three days.
This comes months after Manila-based policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) warned that there may be tight power supply and possible power outages in Luzon on elections day, based on their projections, citing foreseen delays in the commercial operations of a major coal-fired power plant, among others.
"Contrary to recent alarmist news reports, the ETFE (Energy Task Force Election) assures the public that there is sufficient energy supply for this crucial period," the DOE said in a statement over Viber on Friday, referring to the May 9 elections.
The task force met for a final preparedness and coordination meeting at the DOE's headquarters on Thursday.
DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the energy sector has been constantly working to ensure unimpeded energy supply before, during and after the elections, vowing that they will protect the vote of the Filipinos.
Stable power is required for the timely transmittal of information. Adequate power supply is also crucial in this year's automated polls which will be using vote counting machines in processing the ballots.
“We are glad to see the energy sector is taking action to ensure that power outages can be avoided and that in turn will ensure credible elections this May 9," ICSC senior policy advisor Pedro Maniego Jr. said in an emailed statement Friday.
In February, ICSC predicted that there may be an electricity shortfall in the Luzon grid in the second quarter, with a possibility of a red alert status- which may trigger power interruptions.
"As we said in February, getting households, institutions, and companies to act was the main purpose of our report. We released the analysis to ensure that everyone is informed and ready to do their part so we can have the best case scenario," Maniego said.
Last month, DOE Director of the Electric Power Industry Management Bureau Mario Marasigan said in a briefing that they do not expect yellow alerts- which signify thinning reserves- to be placed on the Luzon and Mindanao grids during elections. However, he said that the Visayas grid may experience yellow alerts, in its afternoon peak performance, on the same day.
May 9, election day, has been declared a special non-working holiday.
In a proclamation released Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte declared the holiday "to enable the people to properly exercise their right to vote, subject to the public health measures of the national government." — report from Alexis Romero
The Bangsamoro police has mobilized 6,347 personnel to guard 1,195 polling sites in five provinces under its jurisdiction.
Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, says Thursday the contingent includes 706 Reaction Standby Support Force and 405 Quick Reactionary Force personnel for deployment to Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur provinces.
Tension has markedly been high in some towns in both provinces owing to the deep-seated political animosity among local clans.
Besides Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao also covers the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato. — John Unson
The Commission on Election starts the distribution and conduct of the testing and sealing of the vote counting machines (VCMs) six days prior to the election day in the remote and far flung villages in Zamboanga City.
The early distribution of the VCMs was made with the authority of the Comelec central office following the recommendation of the local poll body here, says District 2 officer Atty. Stephen Roy Cañete.
“We asked permission and we were given the authority by the Comelec central office to start the distribution of the VMCs early. In case there will be glitches we still have enough time to replace the defective VCM,” Cañete says. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
Authorities say a hundred more soldiers had been deployed in the politically hostile Malabang town in Lanao del Sur to help ensure peaceful elections in the area on May 9.
The Commission on Elections had placed Malabang under its control due to the tension between two camps that each has a candidate for municipal mayor.
Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, says they have deployed their 62nd Reconnaissance Company, composed of 100 soldiers, in Malabang in support of Comelec’s election security efforts in the area. — The STAR/John Unson
Comelec reiterates that those who are positive with COVID-19 or are in isolation will not be allowed to vote on May 9.
Comelec Commissioner George Garcia says those who may be feeling symptoms but do not have a positive result are allowed to go to polling centers.
