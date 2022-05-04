^

Headlines

Vancouver consulate opens doors for in-person voting

Philstar.com
May 4, 2022 | 3:23pm
Vancouver consulate opens doors for in-person voting
Consulate personnel sorting and taking inventory of election packets for the 2022 national elections, photo dated April 9.
Philippine Consulate General in Toronto

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino voters based in Vancouver, Canada may now cast their ballots in person if they have not yet received their election packets by mail.

In an advisory published Wednesday Manila time, just days before the deadline of overseas voting, the consulate said it has received authorization from the Commission on Elections to allow voters registered under its jurisdiction to cast their votes personally. 

The consulate said voters may go to the foreign service post from May 3 to 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Voters must accomplish their ballots within the Consulate’s premises and submit them on the same day,” the consulate in Vancouver said.

 

Filipino voters in Canada have requested the Comelec to accept ballots that are postmarked before May 9 because the election packets there were mailed out late. With the elections just a few days away, some registered voters say they have yet to receive their ballots.

READFilipinos in Canada seek extension on accepting mail-in ballots due to late deliveries

Foreign service posts in Canada are conducting the elections through the postal voting system. 

On Tuesday evening, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido “Dodo” Dulay in a Twitter post said registered Filipino voters abroad may cast their votes in person if they have not received their ballots by mail yet. 

“But there will be additional safeguards/requirements onsite to ensure the integrity of the voting,” Dulay said, adding that each foreign service post will set their own guidelines. — Kaycee Valmonte

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 3, 2022 - 9:00am

A thread on reports about the Philippines' absentee and overseas voting for the May 2022 elections.

Main Photo:

Commission on Elections Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan leads the ceremonial sealing and send-off of trailer trucks which will transport the vote counting machines or VCMs and other election paraphernalia from the Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna to various regional hubs on Saturday midnight, April 2, 2022 in preparation for the coming May 9 polls.

The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

May 3, 2022 - 9:00am

Another vote counting machine used in ballot feeding for overseas voting had malfunctioned, the Philippine Consulate General in New York says.

This is the third VCM assigned to the consulate that could no longer be used after malfunctioning.

"Just the same, the Consulate will continue ballot feeding using its last remaining functioning VCM," the consulate says.

April 12, 2022 - 10:21am

Overseas Filipinos in Italy can start claiming their mailing packets or accomplish their ballots and return it on the same day, the Philippine Embassy in Rome says.

"These voters may pick up their mailing packets containing their ballots from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, 11 April 2022 to 17 April 2022," the embassy says in an advisory.

Meanwhile, mailing packets that are not picked up after April 17 will be sent through postal service.

April 11, 2022 - 10:20pm

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte calls alleged social media reports of pre-shaded ballots with her name on them in Singapore and Dubai "grossly disconcerting."

"As a politician, my experience has taught me that Filipinos do not respect those who cheat and engage in election fraud," says Davao City Mayor Duterte, who is President Rodrigo Duterte's only daughter.

"I never have and will never condone cheating. I won my past elections because the people voted for me," she adds in a statement.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos
play

INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos

21 hours ago
The INC has an estimated 3 million members in the Philippines and in over 150 countries and territories overseas. It was founded...
Headlines
fbtw
Publishing survey results close to polls not prohibited &ndash; Comelec

Publishing survey results close to polls not prohibited – Comelec

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Survey firms are not prohibited from publishing survey results close to election day, the Commission on Elections yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Less than a week before the elections, presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday unveiled her five-point...
Headlines
fbtw
Raps mulled vs ex-BuCor OIC for perjury

Raps mulled vs ex-BuCor OIC for perjury

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption is reportedly planning to file a perjury complaint against former Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko laughs off survey ratings

Isko laughs off survey ratings

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday laughed off his dismal Pulse Asia ratings and bid himself good luck as he prayed for a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima

Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima

By Kristine Joy Patag | 29 minutes ago
Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II denied that he coerced ex-Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos, a key witness...
Headlines
fbtw
Courage from loss: Rights defenders mourn passing of stalwart Marie Hilao-Enriquez

Courage from loss: Rights defenders mourn passing of stalwart Marie Hilao-Enriquez

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
"Paalam na, Marie, sa ngayon. Magkikita rin tayo sa lugar na walang desaparecido," Edith Burgos, whose son Jonas remains missing...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in &lsquo;battle for truth&rsquo;

Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in ‘battle for truth’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The bishops, priests and deacons who make up the Clergy for the Moral Choice said they had to break from the Church’s...
Headlines
fbtw
US-based Filipinos tap Washington lawmakers to take action on Facebook trolls

US-based Filipinos tap Washington lawmakers to take action on Facebook trolls

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
Filipinos will be lobbying with lawmakers in the United States to take action against the trolls on Facebook after it found...
Headlines
fbtw
Green group to voters: Shun sample ballots, bring own 'kodigo' on election day

Green group to voters: Shun sample ballots, bring own 'kodigo' on election day

2 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, EcoWaste Coalition asked voters to prepare their own “kodigo” of candidates to vote...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with