Vancouver consulate opens doors for in-person voting

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino voters based in Vancouver, Canada may now cast their ballots in person if they have not yet received their election packets by mail.

In an advisory published Wednesday Manila time, just days before the deadline of overseas voting, the consulate said it has received authorization from the Commission on Elections to allow voters registered under its jurisdiction to cast their votes personally.

The consulate said voters may go to the foreign service post from May 3 to 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Voters must accomplish their ballots within the Consulate’s premises and submit them on the same day,” the consulate in Vancouver said.

Filipino voters in Canada have requested the Comelec to accept ballots that are postmarked before May 9 because the election packets there were mailed out late. With the elections just a few days away, some registered voters say they have yet to receive their ballots.

Foreign service posts in Canada are conducting the elections through the postal voting system.

On Tuesday evening, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido “Dodo” Dulay in a Twitter post said registered Filipino voters abroad may cast their votes in person if they have not received their ballots by mail yet.

LATEST: OFs/OFWs abroad officially certified to vote by mail (only) may now vote IN PERSON at our PH Embassies & consulates if they haven’t gotten their ballots yet. BUT there will be additional safeguards/requirements onsite to ensure the integrity of the voting. Boto na po!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/GVidoW6y8n — Dodo Dulay (@dododulay) May 2, 2022

“But there will be additional safeguards/requirements onsite to ensure the integrity of the voting,” Dulay said, adding that each foreign service post will set their own guidelines. — Kaycee Valmonte