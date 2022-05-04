Isko laughs off survey ratings

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday laughed off his dismal Pulse Asia ratings and bid himself good luck as he prayed for a miracle in the May 9 elections.

With just days before the end of the campaign period, Moreno returned to his mayoral duties yesterday as he cancelled his sortie in Quezon province to inspect the ongoing renovation of the Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc.

In the Pulse Asia survey conducted from April 16 to 21, Moreno slid to fourth place with four percent, down from eight percent in the March survey, overtaken by fellow presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who garnered seven percent.

“Four percent? Talaga? Good luck to me,” he said.

Moreno registered his lowest placing in the latest survey since he declared his presidential bid last year.

His Pulse Asia ratings had ranged from eight percent to 10 percent from January to March, and his OCTA Research survey from nine to 12 percent in December, February and April surveys.

Moreno acknowledged that he has always had slim chances in surveys, but vowed not back out from the derby.

“Pray for me, I need a miracle,” Moreno told an elderly woman, who comforted him with an embrace.

He downplayed election survey as a form of “mind conditioning,” which creates an impression to the public that the presidential race is a contest between two political factions – that of Vice President Leni Robredo and the late dictator’s son former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.