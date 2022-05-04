^

Headlines

Isko laughs off survey ratings

Marc Jason Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2022 | 12:00am
Isko laughs off survey ratings
This. Feb. 23, 2022 photo shows Manila Mayor Isko Moreno during a campaign sortie.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos. file

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday laughed off his dismal Pulse Asia ratings and bid himself good luck as he prayed for a miracle in the May 9 elections.

With just days before the end of the campaign period, Moreno returned to his mayoral duties yesterday as he cancelled his sortie in Quezon province to inspect the ongoing renovation of the Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc.

In the Pulse Asia survey conducted from April 16 to 21, Moreno slid to fourth place with four percent, down from eight percent in the March survey, overtaken by fellow presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who garnered seven percent.

“Four percent? Talaga? Good luck to me,” he said.

Moreno registered his lowest placing in the latest survey since he declared his presidential bid last year.

His Pulse Asia ratings had ranged from eight percent to 10 percent from January to March, and his OCTA Research survey from nine to 12 percent in December, February and April surveys.

Moreno acknowledged that he has always had slim chances in surveys, but vowed not back out from the derby.

“Pray for me, I need a miracle,” Moreno told an elderly woman, who comforted him with an embrace.

He downplayed election survey as a form of “mind conditioning,” which creates an impression to the public that the presidential race is a contest between two political factions – that of Vice President Leni Robredo and the late dictator’s son former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos
play

INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos

6 hours ago
The INC has an estimated 3 million members in the Philippines and in over 150 countries and territories overseas. It was founded...
Headlines
fbtw
Less than a week before elections, Duterte maintains he has no presidential bet

Less than a week before elections, Duterte maintains he has no presidential bet

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Less than a week before the elections, President Rodrigo Duterte maintained that he is not endorsing any presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to end e-sabong
play

Duterte to end e-sabong

By Angelica Y. Yang | 15 hours ago
After defending e-sabong as an activity which generates millions of revenues for the government every month, President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
UP expert says too early to tell if COVID-19 case increase can lead to surge

UP expert says too early to tell if COVID-19 case increase can lead to surge

9 hours ago
"We can't say if this is the start [of a surge] because there are some instances where the reported cases are low. And we...
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter, transport groups issue unity statement backing Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Commuter, transport groups issue unity statement backing Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"As a commuter, Leni knows and has experienced the pains caused by poor management of public transportation. Her plan includes...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Raps mulled vs ex-BuCor OIC for perjury

Raps mulled vs ex-BuCor OIC for perjury

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption is reportedly planning to file a perjury complaint against former Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbtw
Publishing survey results close to polls not prohibited &ndash; Comelec

Publishing survey results close to polls not prohibited – Comelec

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Survey firms are not prohibited from publishing survey results close to election day, the Commission on Elections yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Journalism under digital siege, foreign envoys warn

Journalism under digital siege, foreign envoys warn

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Foreign envoys yesterday expressed concern that journalism is under digital siege, warning about the amplified impact of misinformation...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson to &lsquo;active, silent&rsquo; supporters: Vote on May 9

Lacson to ‘active, silent’ supporters: Vote on May 9

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday called on his “active and silent” supporters...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Less than a week before the elections, presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday unveiled her five-point...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with