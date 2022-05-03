^

Headlines

Moreno’s camp confident despite survey dip

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
May 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Morenoâ€™s camp confident despite survey dip
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso at the first nationally televised presidential debates at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and aired on CNN Philippines on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Marvin John Uy for Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday said it remains confident of an upset win for the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer despite dipping numbers in the latest survey.

In the Pulse Asia survey conducted April 16-21, Moreno slid to fourth place with four percent, down from eight percent in the March survey. He was overtaken by Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who got seven percent.

“We are confident still that our standard bearer will pull off a surprise on May 9,” Aksyon party chair Ernest Ramel said.

The survey was conducted among 2,400 respondents during a period that covered the widely panned Easter Sunday press conference, which was intended as a broad unity call among survey laggards until Moreno went off script and challenged Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the race.

Political pundits said the press conference adversely affected the mayor’s candidacy, while it benefitted that of Pacquiao, who did not appear despite being invited.

The Moreno camp denied the mayor’s outbursts in the briefing backfired on their candidate. The mayor had denied getting carried away by his emotions and his grudge against the Vice President.

In defending his principal, Ramel cited an internal survey by app-based polling firm Tangere that showed Moreno with 20 percent and in second place as of April 22. He did not elaborate.

Moreno registered his lowest placing in the latest Pulse Asia survey since he declared his presidential bid last year. Moreno’s Pulse Asia ratings ranged from eight percent to ten percent from January to March, and his OCTA Research survey ranged from nine to 12 percent in the December, February and April surveys.

Moreno skipped his scheduled motorcade around Quezon city yesterday, hours after the release of the Pulse Asia survey.

He was not available yesterday for a chance interview with the media, usually taking place before a campaign event.

His running mate Dr. Willie Ong only told media that the mayor had to skip the event for an “important meeting.”

Just around 5 p.m. Moreno went live on his Facebook page doing an ocular inspection at the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila.

With just days before the end of the campaign period, his scheduled sortie today in Quezon province was also cancelled, although no reason was given to the media.

ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos, Duterte keep lead in April 16-21 Pulse Asia survey

Marcos, Duterte keep lead in April 16-21 Pulse Asia survey

By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
If the latest Pulse Asia survey is any indication, it appears that the “UniTeam” tandem of former Sen. Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Eid&rsquo;l Fitr holiday on May 3, Palace announces

Eid’l Fitr holiday on May 3, Palace announces

1 day ago
Eid’l Fitr will be observed as national holiday on Tuesday, May 3, Malacañang announced Sunday night.
Headlines
fbtw
Mary Jane Veloso&rsquo;s mother seeks Robredo help on OFW's 12th year in jail

Mary Jane Veloso’s mother seeks Robredo help on OFW's 12th year in jail

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
The mother of detained migrant domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso is reaching out to Vice President Leni Robredo for help in...
Headlines
fbtw
1,399 new COVID-19 cases recorded from April 25 to May&nbsp;1

1,399 new COVID-19 cases recorded from April 25 to May 1

8 hours ago
The daily case average during that period was 200, which was 5% lower than a week earlier.
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao overtakes Isko in latest Pulse Asia survey

Pacquiao overtakes Isko in latest Pulse Asia survey

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
In a survey published just one week before the May 9 polls, Pacquiao ranked third, with a voter support of 7%. Domagoso, meanwhile,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Leody, Bello, Gonzales first up on Comelec-KBP interviews

Leody, Bello, Gonzales first up on Comelec-KBP interviews

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Two presidential bets former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales and labor leader Leody de Guzman and De Guzman’s vice...
Headlines
fbtw
El Shaddai endorses Roque for senator

El Shaddai endorses Roque for senator

1 hour ago
UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque yesterday thanked religious group El Shaddai for supporting his bid for a Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno&rsquo;s camp confident despite survey dip

Moreno’s camp confident despite survey dip

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The camp of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday said it remains confident of an upset win for the Aksyon Demokratiko standard...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao to voters: Use your discernment vs bets&rsquo; deceptions

Pacquiao to voters: Use your discernment vs bets’ deceptions

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao yesterday made what appeared to be a final appeal to 67 million Filipino voters...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson hopes to find more &lsquo;enlightened&rsquo; voters

Lacson hopes to find more ‘enlightened’ voters

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Breaking “the vicious cycle of vengeance” between politicians and voters will be the theme of presidential candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with