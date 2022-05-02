1,399 new COVID-19 cases recorded from April 25 to May 1

An individual prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at SM City Baguio on April 9, 2022. National Task Force against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines registered 1,399 new COVID-19 cases and verified 215 deaths from April 25 to May 1, the Department of Health said Monday.

The daily case average during that period was 200, which was 5% lower than a week earlier.

The DOH has recorded more than 3.68 million COVID-19 infections since the pandemic started in 2020.

There are currently 723 patients with severe or critical illness, which represent 13.4% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the health department showed that 16.1% of 2,830 intensive care unit beds nationwide have been used, while 16.3% of 24,521 non-ICU beds have been utilized.

Of the 215 deaths verified during the past week, 40 occurred from April 18 to May 1.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing that Mimaropa, Bicol region, and Eastern Visayas had positive growth rates in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administration, Cagayan Valley, and Central Visayas had one-week positive growth rates.

Despite the rise in cases, the Philippines remains at “minimal risk” for COVID-19 spread.

Last week, the DOH announced the detection of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12 in the country. It is neither classified as a variant of concern nor a variant of interest by the World Health Organization.

The agency also reported that 67.9 million Filipinos—or 75% of the target population for vaccination—have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

Of the figure, only 13 million people have gotten boosters.

Vergeire reminded the public to strictly adhere to public health safeguards and get vaccinated to prevent a surge in infections. — Gaea Katreena Cabico