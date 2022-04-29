Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until mid-May

Commuters choose to walk home after having a hard time catching a bus from EDSA Ortigas station on April 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Most areas in the Philippines, including Metro Manila, will remain under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15, Malacañang announced Friday.

Aside from the capital region, the following areas will be under the lowest alert level until mid-May or after the 2022 elections:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Baguio City



Ilocos region: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan City



Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and City of Santiago



Central Luzon: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, Olongapo City



Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Lucena City



Mimaropa: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City



Bicol region: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City



Western Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, Iloilo City



Central Visayas: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City



Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, Tacloban City



Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City



Northern Mindanao: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan City



Davao region: Davao City



CARAGA: Surigao del Sur, Butuan City

The following component cities and municipalities will be also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Tublay, Benguet



Calabarzon: Candelaria, Quezon; Dolores, Quezon; and San Antonio, Quezon



Mimaropa: Cagayancillo, Palawan



Region V: Caramoan, Pili, and Tigaon, Camarines Sur; and Capalonga, Camarines Norte



Western Visayas: Candoni, Negros Occidental; and Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique



Central Visayas: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental and Duero, Bohol



Eastern Visayas: Matalom, Leyte



Zamboanga Peninsula: Jose Dalman (Ponot) and Labason, Zamboanga del Norte; Molave and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur; and Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay



Northern Mindanao: Tudela, Misamis Occidental; Baroy, Lanao del Norte; Lala, Lanao del Norte; and Tubod, Lanao del Norte;



Davao region: Caraga, Davao Oriental



SOCCSKSARGEN: City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Arakan, North Cotabato; and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat



CARAGA: Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte; Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur; Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands; and General Luna, Surigao del Norte



Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: South Upi, Maguindanao and Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi

All business establishments may operate at full capacity in areas under Alert Level 1.

Meanwhile, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities shall be placed under Alert Level 2:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao



Cagayan Valley: Nueva Vizcaya



Calabarzon: Quezon Province



Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan



Bicol region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.



Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental



Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental



Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar.



Zamboanga peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay



Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental



Davao region: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental



SOCCSKSARGEN: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato



CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte



Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

Malacañang said alert level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution 166-A not otherwise affected by this resolution will remain in effect until May 15.

The announcement came after the Department of Health detected a new Omicron subvariant in the Philippines.

The Philippines has reported over 3.68 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 60,267 deaths.