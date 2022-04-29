^

April 29, 2022 | 9:39am
Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until mid-May
Commuters choose to walk home after having a hard time catching a bus from EDSA Ortigas station on April 13, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Most areas in the Philippines, including Metro Manila, will remain under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15, Malacañang announced Friday.

Aside from the capital region, the following areas will be under the lowest alert level until mid-May or after the 2022 elections:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Baguio City
     
  • Ilocos region: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan City
     
  • Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and City of Santiago
     
  • Central Luzon: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, Olongapo City
     
  • Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Lucena City
     
  • Mimaropa: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City
     
  • Bicol region: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City
     
  • Western Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, Iloilo City
     
  • Central Visayas: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City
     
  • Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, Tacloban City
     
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City
     
  • Northern Mindanao: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan City
     
  • Davao region: Davao City
     
  • CARAGA: Surigao del Sur, Butuan City

The following component cities and municipalities will be also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Tublay, Benguet
     
  • Calabarzon: Candelaria, Quezon; Dolores, Quezon; and San Antonio, Quezon
     
  • Mimaropa: Cagayancillo, Palawan
     
  • Region V: Caramoan, Pili, and Tigaon, Camarines Sur; and Capalonga, Camarines Norte
     
  • Western Visayas: Candoni, Negros Occidental; and Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique
     
  • Central Visayas: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental and Duero, Bohol
     
  • Eastern Visayas: Matalom, Leyte
     
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: Jose Dalman (Ponot) and Labason, Zamboanga del Norte; Molave and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur; and Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay
     
  • Northern Mindanao: Tudela, Misamis Occidental; Baroy, Lanao del Norte; Lala, Lanao del Norte; and Tubod, Lanao del Norte;
     
  • Davao region: Caraga, Davao Oriental
     
  • SOCCSKSARGEN: City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Arakan, North Cotabato; and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
     
  • CARAGA: Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte; Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur; Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands; and General Luna, Surigao del Norte
     
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: South Upi, Maguindanao and Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi

All business establishments may operate at full capacity in areas under Alert Level 1.

Meanwhile, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities shall be placed under Alert Level 2:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao
     
  • Cagayan Valley: Nueva Vizcaya
     
  • Calabarzon: Quezon Province
     
  • Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
     
  • Bicol region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.
     
  • Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental
     
  • Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
     
  • Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar.
     
  • Zamboanga peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay
     
  • Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental
     
  • Davao region: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental
     
  • SOCCSKSARGEN: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato
     
  • CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte
     
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

Malacañang said alert level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution 166-A not otherwise affected by this resolution will remain in effect until May 15.

The announcement came after the Department of Health detected a new Omicron subvariant in the Philippines.

The Philippines has reported over 3.68 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 60,267 deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.

Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.

  • Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
  • Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
  • Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM

Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 from April 16 to 30, Malacañang announces.

April 6, 2022 - 5:08pm

President Rodrigo Duterte says he won't lift the alert levels yet because other areas are still grappling with pandemic infections.

"You know almost everyone wants to go back to zero or (Alert Level) 1. That cannot be because some areas still have (infections). Until such time that we only have one or two (cases) all over the country, Alert Level 1 would still be a good, like a buffer for us," Duterte says.

"Let us not lift that first until we are very sure that everything is really all right especially in our area because it would reinfect and reinfect and then there is a new mutant, we might have problems," he adds. — Alexis Romero

March 31, 2022 - 5:58pm

Metro Manila will remain under the most lenient Alert Level 1 until April 15, acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar says. — The STAR/Alexis Romero

 

February 27, 2022 - 4:12pm

Metro Manila, 38 other areas to be placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1 or "new normal" starting March 1, IATF spokesman Karlo Nograles says

February 23, 2022 - 7:42am

Metro Manila mayors have recommended lowering pandemic restrictions to Alert Level 1 by March 1, says Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez.

This announcement came after it was determined that the capital region's COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to 5%. — Report by News5

