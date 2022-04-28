^

Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to Malacañang

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 1:29pm
Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to MalacaÃ±ang
Farmers from Sumilao, Bukidnon link arms with vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and his wife, Sharon Cuneta, as they march into the compound of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parañaque on April 28, 2022.
Xave Gregorio / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — After traveling mostly on foot for over 4,000 kilometers for 40 days, the march of farmers from Sumilao, Bukidnon in support of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid reached Metro Manila early Thursday morning.

The group of 10 Sumilao farmers and 10 more land tillers from Banasi, Camarines Sur — their number representing Robredo’s number on the ballot — arrived in Parañaque City where they were welcomed by the independent presidential candidate’s eldest daughter, Aika Robredo.

“Sa ating mga magsasaka, taos-pusong pasasalamat po mula sa aming pamilya sa pakikibaka at paglalakad muli hindi po namin inaasahan. Noong 2016 sinamahan niyo kami,” Aika told the farmers.

(To our farmers, our family is sincerely thanking you for fighting and marching again, which we did not expect.)

This is the third time that Sumilao farmers marched to Metro Manila. In 2007, they marched to Malacañang along with Robredo in their fight for their ancestral lands. Nearly a decade later, they were marching again — this time in support of the then Camarines Sur representative’s vice-presidential bid.

Now that Robredo is running for the coveted seat in Malacañang, the Sumilao farmers, whom she helped reclaim their land in court, mounted another march in the hopes of carrying her to the highest elective office in the country.

Bajekjek Orquillas, one of the Sumilao farmers, said they chose to back Robredo for president not only because she helped them, but also because more farmers need her help.

“Kailangan pa ng tulong ng marami pang magsasaka na kagaya namin,dahil gusto namin na iyong nakamit naming tagumpay ay makamit din ng mga kapwa namin magsasaka,” Orquillas said.

After meeting with Aika, the farmers proceeded to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parañaque where they were greeted by the vice president’s running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and his wife, Sharon Cuneta.

The farmers linked arms with Pangilinan and Cuneta and marched into the church compound, where they were blessed by a priest.

In his speech, Pangilinan bemoaned what he called the “injustice” faced by farmers in the country, as they remained poor and hungry even as they worked to provide food on the tables of Filipinos.

“Nakinabang ang lipunan nang halos 200 taon, ang taongbayan nakinabang nang halos 200 taon, ano ang sinukli natin sa kanila? Hindi makatarungan. Hindi tama,” he said.

(Society benefited from them for nearly 200 years, the people benefited from them for almost 200 years, what did we give them in return? It’s not just. It’s not right.)

Beyond fighting for their rights and welfare, the farmers know that this battle is bigger than anything they have faced before.

“Hindi po natin hahayaan na ang sambayanang Pilipino ay makalimot na tayo ay isang demokrasya at may kalayaan,” said Pakisama chairperson Noland Peñas.

(We will not let the Filipino nation forget that we are a democracy and that we have freedom.)

2022 ELECTIONS

LENI ROBREDO

SUMILAO FARMERS
