^

Headlines

Isko says Guimaras a 'template' for food sufficiency in the Philippines

Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 10:53am
Isko says Guimaras a 'template' for food sufficiency in the Philippines
Satellite image shows Guimaras Island in Guimaras.
Philstar.com Screengrab / Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso said the island province of Guimaras can serve as a template for food sufficiency which, hopefully, can be replicated in other provinces of the country. 

Moreno and his Aksyon Demokratiko slate barnstormed Guimaras where they were warmly welcomed by Gov. Samuel Gumarin and other local officials of the island province known for its sweet mangoes which are of export quality. 

“One thing that the governor and I talked about earlier, it is funny that an island like Guimaras still sends food out of the island. So, it means that Guimaras is a good model for food sufficiency. They produce their own rice, in fact even more. They reserve for the summer and then send to Iloilo,” Moreno told reporters during an ambush interview in this Western Visayan province.

“So, that’s one food basket. Then, proper zoning. They have an ecozone, gateway zone, food basket zone, and tourism zone. That's what Gov. told me earlier. Then they produce their own electricity through renewable energy and they can sustain their utility,” the 47-year-old presidential candidate said.

Guimaras is well known for its agricultural crops, particularly mangoes, where some 50,000 of these trees are planted. Guimaras Island is famous for producing some of the sweetest mangoes in the world, earning the nickname "Mango Capital of the Philippines" from local and foreign tourists. 

"Imagine a country can be proud of a particular product throughout the world, I mean the world wants, the world will love. So, these are the things that the government should focus on. But it's the other way around. Make it a good example, because we know 7,100 islands, we are an archipelago country. So, if Guimaras can do it, I think it can be duplicated in other islands," Moreno said in mixed Filipino and English. 

Moreno presidency to focus on tourism, transportation

With Guimaras Island being a favored destination by both foreign and domestic tourists due to its beaches, waterfalls, and springs, the Manila City mayor stressed that his presidency would prioritize the tourism and transportation industries to be able to provide more jobs to the people. 

If he becomes president, Moreno maintained he will never resort to lockdowns whenever there is a surge in COVID-19 cases because that will only make people’s lives miserable. 

“So, we welcome tourists but they should follow health protocols like testing, vaccination. Then we learn how to live with Covid 19 and go back to work safely...Why? Two years is enough for us to understand Covid, that there is a cycle of surges, with increases, with decreases. There is an increase, there is a slowdown. But what matters most is we should prepare,” Moreno explained.

Moreno also said building a national fiber-optic infrastructure to boost the country's communication capability such as internet and cellular telephone will be a priority under his term.

Citing the Philippines' archipelagic geography, he said a stable and reliable internet connection is crucial to education, economic growth, and information dissemination during calamities. 

“My first dream is the internet highway or what we call the internet backbone. So, from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi that will cost about P80 billion. But with today's technology, maybe later that will be more feasible than Elon Musk's idea. Because in that case I won't have to fa-fiber, I won't have to build a communication backbone, He can in the end if we still have extra money for stability. Because nothing is the strongest but wired," Moreno said.

Moreno said he wants to see the project continuity and completion of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridges, the 32-km mega bridge project connecting Panay, Guimaras, and Negros, which aims to allow easier access and convenient transportation between the three islands. 

“Anything that will develop, connect our islands not only for Guimaras and Iloilo maybe other islands also as I have said with Bohol, Mactan, or Lapu-Lapu to Cebu,” Moreno said. 

2022 ELECTIONS

ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement...
Headlines
fbtw
ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

15 hours ago
In a release announcing his withdrawal from the senatorial race, Marcoleta is quoted as saying "the fighter in me should be...
Headlines
fbtw
'In the works&rsquo;: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's &lsquo;tacit&rsquo; endorsement

'In the works’: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's ‘tacit’ endorsement

By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
A possible endorsement by President Duterte on the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos is in the works, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
A faction of a volunteer group that carried President Rodrigo Duterte to Malacañang in 2016 is now backing Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Citing a scene showing China's illegal nine-dash map claim over the South China Sea, the DFA said the scene is contrary to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
COVAX to replace 3.6 million expiring vaccine doses

COVAX to replace 3.6 million expiring vaccine doses

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Vaccine-sharing platform COVAX is willing to replace 3.6 million doses of COVID-19 jabs that have expired in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
August 30 declared National Press Freedom Day

August 30 declared National Press Freedom Day

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has signed into law a measure declaring Aug. 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day as his administration...
Headlines
fbtw
29% want masks off once COVID-19 under control

29% want masks off once COVID-19 under control

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Three in every 10 Filipinos said they will no longer wear a face mask once the spread of COVID-19 is controlled, a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Police powers&rsquo; mulled for DA vs agricultural smuggling

‘Police powers’ mulled for DA vs agricultural smuggling

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A committee leader in the House of Representatives hinted at giving “police powers” to the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lauds Lapulapu on 501st anniversary of Mactan battle

Duterte lauds Lapulapu on 501st anniversary of Mactan battle

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday hailed the leadership of Filipino hero Lapulapu during the 501st anniversary of the Victory at...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with