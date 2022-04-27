^

Headlines

OCTA: New Omicron subvariants might trigger up to 10,000 COVID-19 cases daily

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 1:52pm
Commuters queue to board a bus at the EDSA Bus Carousel at Ortigas EDSA Station as MRT-3 halt operations for maintenance on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research said Wednesday that new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may reach up to 10,000 a day once new Omicron subvariants enter the country.

“We might be seeing 5,000 to 10,000 cases per day but nowhere near the 40,000 we saw back in January,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

He, however, said the entry of new Omicron subvariants is not projected to “trigger a major threat of an outbreak.”

“Based on the data we’re seeing, the presentation is not that much different from Omicron, and the characteristics are not that much different, which means most cases will most likely be mild,” David said, adding authorities might not need to raise alert levels if the country records only 5,000 cases per day.

“We’d like to remind our kababayans that even though this will likely be mild for vaccinated people, it may not be mild necessarily for unvaccinated people or those with comorbidities,” he added.

The OCTA Research fellow urged those who remain unvaccinated to get jabbed and those who are eligible for boosters to get additional protection, and follow public health safeguards, especially during the election season.

The firm’s projections are still preliminary, according to David who said they are monitoring trends in South Africa, India and the United States.

The Department of Health earlier warned there could be half a million active cases in Metro Manila by mid-May if people continue to disregard public health standards.

Data from the DOH showed that the number of active cases nationwide was 11,580 as of April 26. From April 12 to 24, the agency logged 1,465 additional infections, or an average of 209 cases per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has registered over 3.68 million COVID-19 cases, with 60,195 deaths.

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 21, 2022 - 9:04am

Follow this page for updates on the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa. Photo courtesy of the The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

April 21, 2022 - 9:04am

Shanghai further eases its weeks-long Covid-19 lockdown on Wednesday despite mounting deaths and tens of thousands of new cases — but some residents are furious that uneven enforcement is still leaving them trapped at home.

China's largest city is inching towards reopening as businesses and residents grow increasingly desperate over closures and food shortages.

Faced with the country's worst virus outbreak in two years, Shanghai has confined most of its 25 million people to their homes since last month, doubling down on the Communist Party's unrelenting zero-Covid approach.

But the surge, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, has thwarted official efforts to avert a pandemic rebound, with more than 400,000 infections reported since March. — AFP

April 20, 2022 - 11:03am

China reports seven Covid-19 deaths in Shanghai on Wednesday, raising the toll in the city to 17 fatalities as authorities struggled to rein in infections despite a gruelling, weeks-long lockdown.

The fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant has driven a huge spike in cases in the metropolis of 25 million people, and the government has imposed tight movement restrictions and multiple rounds of mass testing to combat the outbreak.

The lockdown has taken a heavy social and economic toll, with residents voicing their fury on social media over food shortages and lack of access to non-Covid medical care. — AFP

April 15, 2022 - 11:03am

South Korea will lift almost all social distancing measures, the government said Friday, citing a dramatic fall in reported cases of Covid-19 after an Omicron-fuelled surge, but the mask mandate will remain.

South Koreans will be required to wear masks indoors "for a considerable time ahead," authorities said, adding that they may lift the requirement to mask outdoors in two weeks' time, if cases continue to fall.

"The midnight business curfew and a 10-person cap on the size of gatherings will be lifted starting Monday," said Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum. — AFP

February 15, 2022 - 7:42am

South Korea, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Comoros, Indonesia, French Polynesia and Saint Pierre and Miquelon are on the United States' list of "very high risk" travel destinations.

February 14, 2022 - 2:07pm

Hong Kong's health facilities have been overloaded by an "onslaught" of Covid-19 infections, its leader says, as a rise in Omicron cases threatens to bring down the city's "zero-Covid" policy.

"The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city's capacity of handling," leader Carrie Lam says in a statement issued Sunday night.

The surge in cases has increased wait times "for admitting people who test positive to isolation facilities," she adds. — AFP

