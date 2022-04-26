^

Headlines

Mandatory Pag-IBIG payments an additional burden for OFWs — groups

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 7:29pm
Mandatory Pag-IBIG payments an additional burden for OFWs â€” groups
This file photo shows Hong Kong International Airport
Philstar.com, file

MANILA, Philippines — Making monthly Pag-IBIG Fund contributions mandatory for overseas Filipino workers is an unfair requirement that takes even more money that could be remitted to families back home, migrant workers' groups opposed to the new policy said.

In separate strongly-worded statements on Tuesday, Migrante International and Bayan Muna party-list chapters in Hong Kong criticized the new requirement. 

"OFWs have always been the piggy bank of various government agencies through mandatory collections through POEA and OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) membership, travel insurance, SSS (Social Security System), and PhilHealth, not to mention, medical, training and other processing requirements during the COVID pandemic," Migrante International said.

The group added that the new requirement is another “mechanism of the Labor Export Program” as it aggravates the state of Filipinos who go abroad to seek better opportunities. 

Meanwhile, Bayan Muna - Hong Kong said it is an "additional burden" to migrant Filipino workers. They said new requirement takes away money which could have been given to their own families instead.

Both groups questioned the timing of the resolution.

Pag-IBIG MID mandatory

A joint advisory between the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Pag-IBIG Fund made securing Pag-IBIG Membership Identification Numbers and paying the monthly contributions through the POEA’s system mandatory for migrant Filipino workers.

"The agreement was aimed at strengthening the implementation of the mandatory Pag-IBIG Fund coverage of [OFWs] under Republic Act No. 9679 and to provide them with a convenient and inexpensive means to pay their monthly Pag-IBIG member-contributions," the advisory read

POEA and Pag-IBIG Fund said this measure will also ensure that benefits and loan processing would be easier for OFWs. 

This also means that those applying for jobs abroad will be required to get a Pag-IBIG MID number before they can register for an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) processing.

However, Bayan Muna - Hong Kong said the fee is "another form of state exaction," while Migrante International Chairperson Joanna Concepcion called it "open extortion."

"Without an OEC, our OFWs are banned from leaving the country even if they are in possession of all the necessary working and travel requirements set by the host country," Concepcion said.

"Our own government controls our movement, now the government is using the OEC to extract money from our hard-working OFWs," she added.

Migrante International plans to mobilize its chapters in three global regions as well as in two countries in North America to protest the mandatory fee and once again call for the removal of the OEC as a requirement.

The group is also calling on presidential candidates to oppose the new requirement.

Social protection in host countries needed

However, Center for Migrant Advocacy - Philippines said that while the country has social protection programs for OFWs, not all workers reap the benefits of these and they also do not have the needed social security in the countries they are based in.

It called on the government to engage in labor agreement negotiations to ensure that OFWs are given an adequate social protection program.

READ: Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

Meanwhile, the newly established Department of Migrant Workers also aims to make government services more accessible to OFWs and streamline government agencies that serve them. The DMW has yet to be fully functional as it is on its transition period. — with a report from Louise Maureen Simeon

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for &lsquo;real patriotic change&rsquo;
play

Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for ‘real patriotic change’

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The progressive Makabayan coalition bared a full 12-person lineup of senatorial candidates it is supporting in the elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court upholds decision leaving Anti-Terror Act mostly intact

Supreme Court upholds decision leaving Anti-Terror Act mostly intact

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed by petitioners to reverse its ruling on their pleas against the Anti-Terrorism...
Headlines
fbtw
Hearings at House, Senate sought into shooting incident in Bukidnon

Hearings at House, Senate sought into shooting incident in Bukidnon

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
Congress has oversight powers on the implementation of laws like the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act. It may also hold hearings...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao has silent majority &ndash; PDP-Laban

Pacquiao has silent majority – PDP-Laban

By Miriam Desacada | 20 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has the bulk of the silent majority, based on numerous actual talks with people...
Headlines
fbtw
Bello: Comelec panel interviews give 'decisive advantage' to debate skippers

Bello: Comelec panel interviews give 'decisive advantage' to debate skippers

5 hours ago
Laban ng Masa vice presidential candidate Walden Bello said the Comelec should continue with the initially planned debates...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Measure developing electric vehicle industry lapses into law

Measure developing electric vehicle industry lapses into law

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
The measure also requires companies, public transport operators and government units to ensure that at least five percent...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: DENR should probe violations at Marikina Watershed, file charges

Palace: DENR should probe violations at Marikina Watershed, file charges

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"We urge the Department of Environment and Natural Resources anti-illegal logging task force to look into the matter and file...
Headlines
fbtw
3 alleged hackers in Smartmatic security breach fall in sting operation

3 alleged hackers in Smartmatic security breach fall in sting operation

1 hour ago
The DICT’s CICC along with the PNPs Anti-Cybercrime Group conducted the entrapment operation in Imus, Cavite and Sta....
Headlines
fbtw
Fearing others might be targeted with fake sex videos, Tricia Robredo asks NBI to go after culprits

Fearing others might be targeted with fake sex videos, Tricia Robredo asks NBI to go after culprits

2 hours ago
Another daughter of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the National Bureau of Investigation for...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH rolls out vaccination programs delayed by pandemic

DOH rolls out vaccination programs delayed by pandemic

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
DOH, in partnership with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, launched “Chikiting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with