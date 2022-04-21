^

Expert panel prefers switching brands for second COVID-19 booster dose

April 21, 2022 | 5:31pm
Indviduals get inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine in a health clinic in Bocobo, Ermita, Manila on Jan. 21, 2022 as part of the government program dubbed as "Resbakuna sa Botika".
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s vaccine expert panel prefers that a heterologous or a different vaccine brand is given as a second booster, its head said Thursday.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot for senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals, and health workers.

“Hindi kailangan pareho doon sa dati, sa first dose. So kung ano ‘yung available sa local government unit or vaccination sites, ‘yun ang ating ibibigay,” said Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the expert panel.

(It doesn’t have to be the same vaccine brand as before, as the first dose. We’ll give whatever is available in the local government unit or vaccination sites.)

“Actually, we prefer ‘yung heterologous sana ‘yung booster kasi alam natin na ang data doon mas maganda. Mas maganda ang proteksyon na binibigay ng heterologous,” she added.

(Actually, we prefer heterologous booster because we know it gives better protection.)

According to Gloriani, the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) is ready for the rollout of second booster shots and is just waiting for the final recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council.

The FDA allowed the administration of a second booster to vulnerable populations at least four months after the first booster. The additional dose can be given earlier to moderately and severely immunocompromised patients subject to the attending physician’s assessment.

More than 67 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Of the figure, only 12.7 million have been given booster shots.

