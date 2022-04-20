Pacquiao: Attacks, calls to withdraw not on agenda of Easter Sunday presser

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao speaks during the first presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections on March 19, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday said he was surprised at how the Easter Sunday joint conference by presidential candidates turned out, saying the plan was to make a call for unity, and for clean and honest elections.

Pacquiao was named as a signatory in the joint statement that he, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and former Arroyo Cabinet member Norberto Gonzales were not withhdrawing from the presidential race and would work together against poll fraud.

"Ang press con na ‘yun hindi naman ‘yun pag-atake ng ibang mga kandidato. ‘Yung press con na ‘yun [ay para] sa pagkakaisa na magkaroon ng malinis, honest na halalan at magkaroon ng pagtutulungan doon sa isang adhikain na paano natin matulungan ang ating kababayan, paunlarin ang bansa natin, at solusyunan lahat ng problema," Pacquiao was quoted as saying in an interview transcript provided by his camp.

(The press con was not meant to attack other candidates. The press con was supposed to be for unity to achieve clean and honest elections, to attain the objective of helping our countrymen, help the development of our country, and solve the nation’s problems.)

“Wala sa usapan ‘yung manira tayo ng tao, magsasabing mag-withdraw ka… Ako inaasahan ko naman na tatakbo lahat, walang magwi-withdraw. Unexpected ‘yung mga sinabi doon,” he added.

(We did not agree to speak ill of other candidates or call for their withdrawal from the elections… I expect everyone to finish the race. The statements there were unexpected.)

In vitriolic statements on Sunday, Moreno called on Robredo to “be a hero” and withdraw her candidacy as he criticized attempts — allegedly from her campaign — to get other aspirants to quit the presidential race.

Robredo has been trailing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in opinion polls, which offer a snapshot of public sentiment during the survey period, but are not meant to predict victory.

Lacson later clarified that the call for Robredo to withdraw was Moreno's alone. Gonzales has also apologized to Robredo for how the press conference turned out.

Pacquiao was supposed to attend the joint press conference, but he missed it due to flight delays.

The boxing icon-turned-politician attributed his absence to divine intervention. "Pag guided ka ng Panginoon, ang Panginoon ang gagawa ng paraan para protektahan ka (If oyu are guided by God, God will find a way to protect you)."

Pacquiao also said he did not know the content of the joint statement signed by Domagoso, Lacson and Nograles.