^

Headlines

Pacquiao: Attacks, calls to withdraw not on agenda of Easter Sunday presser

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 2:55pm
Pacquiao: Attacks, calls to withdraw not on agenda of Easter Sunday presser
Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao speaks during the first presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections on March 19, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday said he was surprised at how the Easter Sunday joint conference by presidential candidates turned out, saying the plan was to make a call for unity, and for clean and honest elections.

Pacquiao was named as a signatory in the joint statement that he, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and former Arroyo Cabinet member Norberto Gonzales were not withhdrawing from the presidential race and would work together against poll fraud.

"Ang press con na ‘yun hindi naman ‘yun pag-atake ng ibang mga kandidato. ‘Yung press con na ‘yun [ay para] sa pagkakaisa na magkaroon ng malinis, honest na halalan at magkaroon ng pagtutulungan doon sa isang adhikain na paano natin matulungan ang ating kababayan, paunlarin ang bansa natin, at solusyunan lahat ng problema," Pacquiao was quoted as saying in an interview transcript provided by his camp.

(The press con was not meant to attack other candidates. The press con was supposed to be for unity to achieve clean and honest elections, to attain the objective of helping our countrymen, help the development of our country, and solve the nation’s problems.)

“Wala sa usapan ‘yung manira tayo ng tao, magsasabing mag-withdraw ka… Ako inaasahan ko naman na tatakbo lahat, walang magwi-withdraw. Unexpected ‘yung mga sinabi doon,” he added.

(We did not agree to speak ill of other candidates or call for their withdrawal from the elections… I expect everyone to finish the race. The statements there were unexpected.)

In vitriolic statements on Sunday, Moreno called on Robredo to “be a hero” and withdraw her candidacy as he criticized attempts — allegedly from her campaign — to get other aspirants to quit the presidential race.

Robredo has been trailing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in opinion polls, which offer a snapshot of public sentiment during the survey period, but are not meant to predict victory.

Lacson later clarified that the call for Robredo to withdraw was Moreno's alone. Gonzales has also apologized to Robredo for how the press conference turned out.

Pacquiao was supposed to attend the joint press conference, but he missed it due to flight delays.

The boxing icon-turned-politician attributed his absence to divine intervention. "Pag guided ka ng Panginoon, ang Panginoon ang gagawa ng paraan para protektahan ka (If oyu are guided by God, God will find a way to protect you)." 

Pacquiao also said he did not know the content of the joint statement signed by Domagoso, Lacson and Nograles.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

ISKO MORENO

LENI ROBREDO

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leody&rsquo;s team shot at in Bukidnon

Leody’s team shot at in Bukidnon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Five people were wounded when the team of Partido ng Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody de Guzman was attacked by...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“I suspect there is a someone big behind this sinister ploy that makes it appear that more volunteers and party members...
Headlines
fbtw
FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG

FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
In a statement on Wednesday, department spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the department "denounces Facebook and its...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE seeks Cabinet cluster OK for West Philippine Sea oil exploration

DOE seeks Cabinet cluster OK for West Philippine Sea oil exploration

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The Department of Energy has asked the Cabinet security, justice and peace coordinating cluster to immediately allow oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

1 day ago
Confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, a high-profile detainee, has been transferred to a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DepEd adopts flexible work hours for Muslim staff for Ramadan

DepEd adopts flexible work hours for Muslim staff for Ramadan

7 minutes ago
Ramadan is a holy month in the Islamic Hijrah calendar where Muslims are required to fast from dawn to dusk during this period...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: 'Agaton' death toll rises to 178

NDRRMC: 'Agaton' death toll rises to 178

1 hour ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Wednesday reported that fatality due to Tropical Storm Agaton...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Too soon to tag shooting in Bukidnon during De Guzman visit as election related

PNP: Too soon to tag shooting in Bukidnon during De Guzman visit as election related

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
“It is premature to say that the motive is election-related since we are still gathering enough evidence and determining...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year &mdash; report

Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year — report

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Offshore wind projects harness power from the force of the seas. 
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Commission on Elections First Division dismissed the petition for disqualification filed by a group of Ilocanos against...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with