No classes in public schools from May 2-13 for poll-related activities

Students attend a class at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig city, suburban Manila on December 6, 2021, after authorities loosened Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.

MANILA, Philippines — Classes at all levels in public elementary and secondary schools are suspended from May 2 to 13 to give way to activities related to the national elections, the Department of Education said Monday.

Schools are used as polling centers during elections.

"Inilaan ang mga nasabing araw upang magampanan ng mga guro at kawani ng DepEd ang kanilang election-related duties," the agency said in an announcement.

(The dates are intended for teachers and DepEd personnel to perform their election-related duties.)

Teaching and non-teaching personnel under the department will serve as members of the Electoral Board, which provides poll-related services. The Philippines will hold elections on May 9.

Despite the class suspension, teachers still need to report to schools even if they have no-election related activities, DepEd said.

Teachers' group Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said it is "beyond ridiculous to force teachers without election duties to report on-site while schools are being prepared to serve as voting centers."

"Should DepEd proceed to mandate non-Board of Election Inspectors to report to school for the exigency of service, the department must guarantee them 1.25 service credits and include a provision for such in the official memorandum for said extra days of work," it said.

Schools in the country are implementing limited face-to-face classes and distance learning modalities. The current school year is scheduled to end on June 24. — Gaea Katreena Cabico