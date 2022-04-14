^

DOH: Rollout of second booster for vulnerable populations to begin soon

April 14, 2022 | 5:05pm
Indviduals get inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine in a health clinic in Bocobo, Ermita, Manila on Jan. 21, 2022 as part of the government program dubbed as "Resbakuna sa Botika".
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The rollout of a second COVID-19 booster shot for senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals, and health workers may begin soon, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The DOH said the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center continues to work over the holiday break “to carefully write rollout guidelines for the second booster dose.”

“NVOC aims to roll out the second booster for specific populations nationwide as soon as possible,” the agency said.

“The choice of vaccine brands will be made based on the additional EUA and in careful consideration of operational realities such as cold chain logistics, among others,” it added.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration allowed the administration of a second booster to vulnerable populations at least four months after the first booster. The additional dose can be given earlier to moderately and severely immunocompromised patients subject to attending physician’s assessment.

Senior citizens and people with comorbidities are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

More than 66.65 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19 in the Philippines, while 12.47 million individuals have received booster shots. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINE
