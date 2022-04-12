^

FULL LIST: 2020/21 Bar exam passers

April 12, 2022 | 1:09pm
FULL LIST: 2020/21 Bar exam passers
2020/21 Bar exam results shown on screen at the Supreme Court grounds
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court announced Tuesday the results of the 2020/21 Bar examinations,  the first test digitized and localized and done during taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of 11,402 test takers, 8,155 law graduates passed the bar exams. The  2020/21 Bar exams posted a passing rate of 72.28%.

Below is the full list of the successful examinees:

