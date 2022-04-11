^

BuCor: 88% of 48,991 inmates fully vaccinated; 19% with booster jabs

Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 2:10pm
BuCor: 88% of 48,991 inmates fully vaccinated; 19% with booster jabs
This photo posted on October 25 showed the Bureau of Corrections vaccination drive for inmates at the Minimum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison.
Bureau of Corrections / Facebook page released

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 20% of Persons Deprived of Liberty under the custody of the Bureau of Corrections have already received their booster shot against the coronavirus.

The latest data from the agency as of April 11 also showed that 43,245 or 88.27% of the total inmate population of 48,991 have completed their doses.

There are also 4,207 inmates who are waiting for the second jab.

So far, the BuCor has rolled out booster vaccination in all of its facilities, except at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm. The bureau has administered 9,402 booster doses or inoculated 19.19% of total PDL population with a third shot.

Inmates from the following facilities have received booster jabs:

  • New Bilibid Prison (180 PDLs at Reception and Diagnostic Center; 1,241 in Minimum Security Compound)
  • Correctional Institution for Women (3,289 PDLs)
  • Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (533 PDLs)
  • Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (2,274 PDLs)
  • Leyte Regional Prison (771 PDLs)
  • Davao Prison and Penal Farm (1,108 PDLs)
  • CIW Mindanao (six PDLs)

The BuCor last week reported that it has been COVID-19 free since Jan. 30, 2022.

Data from the agency also showed that as of March 27, it confirmed a total of 1287 cases among inmates and personnel. BuCor logged 41 deaths and 1246 have recovered from the coronavirus disease. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

NEW BILIBID PRISON
