86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated

This photo posted on October 25 showed the Bureau of Corrections vaccination drive for inmates at the Minimum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison.

MANILA, Philippines — A year since the Philippines rolled out its vaccination program, 86.18% of the total inmate population of the Bureau of Corrections have completed their doses against COVID-19.

As of March 24, the bureau said 42,015 out of their total 48,749 Persons Deprived of Liberty in their facilities have been fully vaccinated.

There are 5,078 other inmates waiting for their second jabs.

At the New Bilibid Prison, the country’s national penitentiary, 24,277 out of 28,740 total inmate population or 84.47% have also completed their vaccines, while 3,894 are waiting for their second dose.

The bureau has also started rolling out booster shots in five of its facilities.

So far, a total of 6,390 PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison, Correctional Institution for Women, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, Leyte Regional Prison and Davao Prison and Penal Farm have received their third jabs.

The Philippines started its rollout of its vaccination program in March 2021.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said last weekend that as of March 24, the country has vaccinated 65.5 million individuals and administered 11.7 million booster jabs.