86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated
MANILA, Philippines — A year since the Philippines rolled out its vaccination program, 86.18% of the total inmate population of the Bureau of Corrections have completed their doses against COVID-19.
As of March 24, the bureau said 42,015 out of their total 48,749 Persons Deprived of Liberty in their facilities have been fully vaccinated.
There are 5,078 other inmates waiting for their second jabs.
At the New Bilibid Prison, the country’s national penitentiary, 24,277 out of 28,740 total inmate population or 84.47% have also completed their vaccines, while 3,894 are waiting for their second dose.
The bureau has also started rolling out booster shots in five of its facilities.
So far, a total of 6,390 PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison, Correctional Institution for Women, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, Leyte Regional Prison and Davao Prison and Penal Farm have received their third jabs.
The Philippines started its rollout of its vaccination program in March 2021.
Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said last weekend that as of March 24, the country has vaccinated 65.5 million individuals and administered 11.7 million booster jabs.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.
The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.
In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.
"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.
View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
- Latest
- Trending