^

Headlines

86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 2:40pm
86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated
This photo posted on October 25 showed the Bureau of Corrections vaccination drive for inmates at the Minimum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison.
Bureau of Corrections / Facebook page released

MANILA, Philippines — A year since the Philippines rolled out its vaccination program, 86.18% of the total inmate population of the Bureau of Corrections have completed their doses against COVID-19.

As of March 24, the bureau said 42,015 out of their total 48,749 Persons Deprived of Liberty in their facilities have been fully vaccinated.

There are 5,078 other inmates waiting for their second jabs.

At the New Bilibid Prison, the country’s national penitentiary, 24,277 out of 28,740 total inmate population or 84.47% have also completed their vaccines, while 3,894 are waiting for their second dose.

The bureau has also started rolling out booster shots in five of its facilities.

So far, a total of 6,390 PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison, Correctional Institution for Women, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, Leyte Regional Prison and Davao Prison and Penal Farm have received their third jabs.

The Philippines started its rollout of its vaccination program in March 2021.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said last weekend that as of March 24, the country has vaccinated 65.5 million individuals and administered 11.7 million booster jabs.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

COVID-19 VACCINES

NEW BILIBID PRISON
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.

Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.

The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.

The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño

February 11, 2022 - 5:05pm

The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.

Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.

The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.

The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño

January 31, 2022 - 2:46pm

The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.

The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
 

January 14, 2022 - 10:14am

The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.

In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.

"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.

View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.

November 12, 2021 - 11:01am

Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.

"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 23 hours ago
“If we base (it on) her track record, naniwala ako (I believe) that she is the most qualified to be elected as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors
play

USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors

21 hours ago
The United States Navy continues to foster its ties with the Philippines and its other allies by conducting military exercises,...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag
play

Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
PCG multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo reported that CCG with bow number 3305 conducted a close distance maneuvering...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko party asks Supreme Court for 'certificate of finality' on Marcos family's estate tax dues

Isko party asks Supreme Court for 'certificate of finality' on Marcos family's estate tax dues

4 hours ago
“The purpose of the requested Certificate of Finality is to establish that the above-cited case is in fact final and...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko insists BBM lied on estate tax debt

Isko insists BBM lied on estate tax debt

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The camp of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday called out former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for insisting that the order...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Comelec to release areas of concern' list this week

Comelec to release areas of concern' list this week

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections will release this week its list of “election areas of concern" just as election season is...
Headlines
fbtw
Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

1 hour ago
“This will provide our drivers and operators regular payouts amid the rising fuel prices and inflation. The other benefit...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
In an advisory, local firm Seaoil Philippines announced a price increase in its gasoline products by P3.40 per liter, diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US kick off their largest-ever Balikatan exercises

Philippines, US kick off their largest-ever Balikatan exercises

By Mikhail Flores | 2 hours ago
Nearly 9,000 Filipino and American soldiers will take part in the 12-day training event across the main island of Luzon, which...
Headlines
fbtw
JICA gives P46-million lab equipment aid to RITM

JICA gives P46-million lab equipment aid to RITM

3 hours ago
In a release Monday, JICA, the international development arm of the Japanese government, said it provided pharmaceutical refrigerator,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with