^

Headlines

BuCor COVID-free since January 30

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 1:39pm
BuCor COVID-free since January 30
This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections has been COVID-free for nearly two months now.

“Since January 30, 2022, we have zero cases among BuCor [Persons Deprived of Liberty] and staff,” BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag told reporters on Tuesday.

Data from the bureau showed that as of March 27, the bureau has confirmed a total of 1287 cases among inmates and personnel. BuCor logged 41 deaths and 1246 have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Among inmates, 688 have contracted the disease and 33 perished due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 655 PDLs have recovered.

There were also 599 BuCor personnel who were infected with the coronavirus, while eight deaths were recorded among them. Data also showed that 591 staff survived the coronavirus disease.

Chaclag said the BuCor’s status of zero active cases among them is due to their efficient response system which include prevention measures, vaccination and vitamins given to PDLs and staff.

BuCor on Monday reported that 42,015 or 86% out of its total 48,749 inmates have been fully vaccinated as of March 24. There are also 5,078 PDLs waiting for their second jab.

The bureau also started rolling out booster jabs for inmates in at least five of its facilities, with 6,390 doses administered.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends sale of Divisoria Public Market

Moreno defends sale of Divisoria Public Market

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday defended the sale of the Divisoria Public Market, saying it was meant to raise funds for...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys yearning for new kind of governance &ndash; Robredo

Pinoys yearning for new kind of governance – Robredo

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Filipinos are yearning for a new kind of governance in the next six years, presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

1 day ago
“This will provide our drivers and operators regular payouts amid the rising fuel prices and inflation. The other benefit...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag
play

Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
PCG multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo reported that CCG with bow number 3305 conducted a close distance maneuvering...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP to public: Don&rsquo;t hit candidates below the belt

CBCP to public: Don’t hit candidates below the belt

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Amid the heated election campaign, an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Election watchdog backs call to nullify 4Ps party-list&rsquo;s SEC registration

Election watchdog backs call to nullify 4Ps party-list’s SEC registration

By Kaycee Valmonte | 12 minutes ago
Partylist Watch supports the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s call to nullify the registration of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto: Solar power should comprise majority of Philippines' energy mix

Sotto: Solar power should comprise majority of Philippines' energy mix

1 hour ago
Vice presidential bet Sen. Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said that the next administration should look at generating power from...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; former party Nacionalista endorses him for president

Marcos’ former party Nacionalista endorses him for president

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Nacionalista president and billionaire Manny Villar said in a statement that the party “fully supports” the candidacies...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to form composite group, prioritize complaints under anti-vote buying task force

DOJ to form composite group, prioritize complaints under anti-vote buying task force

3 hours ago
"Considering the importance of the forthcoming elections to the survival and recovery of the nation, I will direct the DOJ...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA repatriates more seafarers as conditions in Ukraine become &lsquo;more challenging&rsquo;

DFA repatriates more seafarers as conditions in Ukraine become ‘more challenging’

3 hours ago
More Filipino seafarers were repatriated from Ukraine just as conditions “become more challenging” as attacks...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with