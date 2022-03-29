BuCor COVID-free since January 30

This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections has been COVID-free for nearly two months now.

“Since January 30, 2022, we have zero cases among BuCor [Persons Deprived of Liberty] and staff,” BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag told reporters on Tuesday.

Data from the bureau showed that as of March 27, the bureau has confirmed a total of 1287 cases among inmates and personnel. BuCor logged 41 deaths and 1246 have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Among inmates, 688 have contracted the disease and 33 perished due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 655 PDLs have recovered.

There were also 599 BuCor personnel who were infected with the coronavirus, while eight deaths were recorded among them. Data also showed that 591 staff survived the coronavirus disease.

Chaclag said the BuCor’s status of zero active cases among them is due to their efficient response system which include prevention measures, vaccination and vitamins given to PDLs and staff.

BuCor on Monday reported that 42,015 or 86% out of its total 48,749 inmates have been fully vaccinated as of March 24. There are also 5,078 PDLs waiting for their second jab.

The bureau also started rolling out booster jabs for inmates in at least five of its facilities, with 6,390 doses administered.