DOH, experts discuss redefinition of COVID-19 full vaccination

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 11:30am
DOH, experts discuss redefinition of COVID-19 full vaccination
A resident receives a BioNtech Pfizer Covid-19 jab as a booster, at a vaccination center in Quezon city on January 27, 2022, amidst rising covid-19 infections in the capital driven by Omicron variant.
MANILA, Philippines — Health officials and experts are discussing the proposal to redefine the meaning of full vaccination, an official said Monday.

There are calls to redefine the term “fully vaccinated” to include booster dose due to the slow uptake of additional shots.

“We are set to redefine these fully vaccinated individuals. But right now, we are still discussing this with our experts as to how we are going to have this validity for our vaccination cards so that we can be able to improve further our booster vaccination,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Vergeire noted that other countries did not redefine the meaning of “fully vaccinated” and just used the term “up to date.” In the United States, an individual is considered up to date after getting their first booster.

“Whenever we do this redefinition of fully vaccinated, there are a lot of things, like our protocols, that will be affected,” Vergeire said.

“Say for example, the alert level system, you need a fully vaccinated target of individuals that you need to attain so you can be deescalated. If we shift to this kind of definition, the alert level system will be affected. Therefore, a lot of areas will be escalated to Alert Level 2,” she explained.

According to the health official, the topic of redefining full vaccination will be discussed in Tuesday’s IATF meeting.

Latest data showed that more than 66.6 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, only over 12.4 million individuals of 44 million eligible recipients have gotten booster shots.

LATEST UPDATE: February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.

Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.

The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.

The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño

February 11, 2022 - 5:05pm

January 31, 2022 - 2:46pm

The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.

The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
 

January 14, 2022 - 10:14am

The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.

In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.

"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.

View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.

November 12, 2021 - 11:01am

Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.

"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

