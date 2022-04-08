Possibility of LPA developing into tropical depression not ruled out â€” PAGASA

Possibility of LPA developing into tropical depression not ruled out — PAGASA

The LPA was seen 375 kilometers east of Surigao City, PAGASA said in an advisory issued at 11 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Friday it is not ruling out the possibility of a low pressure area off Mindanao becoming a tropical depression.

“The development of this LPA into a tropical depression is not ruled out. It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Visayas and Mindanao,” it said.

According to PAGASA, the weather disturbance will dump moderate to heavy rains over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, northern portion of Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the southern portion of Quezon province, Romblon, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol region, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall,” PAGASA said.

Metro Manila will experience isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms on Friday.

Weather forecasters are also monitoring a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility. It was last seen over 2,000 km east of Mindanao. — Gaea Katreena Cabico