Gov't to hold special COVID-19 vaccination drives in Cebu, BARMM next week

A health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination centre in Manila on May 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will conduct special vaccination days in Cebu and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao next week to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 jabs, the Department of Health said Friday.

The immunization push will be conducted in Cebu from March 29 to 31 and in BARMM from March 30 to April 1.

“Our deployed teams will go there to help these regions ramp up their vaccination coverage,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

Officials earlier said the government may no longer hold another round of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive and may instead focus on reaching areas will low inoculation rates.

The Philippines is seeing low vaccine uptake as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Vergeire also reiterated the government’s call to public to get their booster shots. Out of 44 million fully vaccinated individuals eligible for boosters, only close to 12 million people received additional shots.

Since March 2021, over 65 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. The government is targeting to fully vaccinate 90 million people by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June.