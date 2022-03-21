UniTeam bets vow to be 'champions' of LGUs if elected

This photo posted by presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos on his Facebook page on November 22 shows him and his running-mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

MANILA, Philippines — UniTeam bets Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte said they will be champions of local government units should they win in the 2022 elections.

Speaking before Zambales local government officials last Thursday, Marcos said in Filipino: “You can expect that you will have a voice in the administration of UniTeam, you will have a loud voice in the local government. The UniTeam will be the champion of local government if we get lucky (in the polls).”

Both Marcos and Duterte have years of LGU service under their belt.

Marcos served as governor of Ilocos Norte for nearly a decade, although some of their constituents said they remember him as “absentee governor.” Duterte meanwhile is mayor of Davao City, where their family held reins of the Southern city for decades.

Marcos said if they win, they will work to have an “equal relationship between the national and the local government because the UniTeam has high trust on local leaders.”

The aspirant also ensured that the Mandanas ruling of the Supreme Court, which will inject more funds to LGUs, will be implemented properly.

In the Mandanas ruling issued in 2018, the SC affirmed that LGUs are entitled to a “just share” of national taxes and not only those being collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

“That’s why we will make sure the implementation of the Mandanas Ruling as this will give the opportunity to all that your plans for your community, for your district, to your towns can be made possible because you have funds,” Marcos added.