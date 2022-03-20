Lacson: 2022 barangay elections should push through

MANILA, Philippines — The 2022 barangay elections should push through, so the Filipino people, after so many postponements, will be given the chance to choose their next set of community leaders and ensure the vibrancy of the Philippine democratic processes, Partido Reporma standard-bearer Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson said.

He noted that the electoral process for the barangay, the smallest political unit of the country, had been held back a number of times in the past.

“You know, the barangay elections had been postponed several times. Maybe it’s about time for us to go on with it, so our countrymen would have the freedom to choose who they want to serve as the next barangay chairman,” Lacson said during a recent town hall meeting in Maddela, Quirino.

As for the budget, he said this could be sourced from the remaining unused appropriations in the 2022 national budget. The fund can be realigned to cover the expenses for the synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

“I always think about the democratic process and the freedom of our people to choose their leaders. So, if you ask me, I believe we don’t have to postpone the barangay elections anymore and go on with it,” he added.

The barangay and SK elections were scheduled for November 2016. However, this was postponed to May 2018 and then to May 2020. The polling event is also scheduled for Dec. 5 this year, following the approval of several legislations for its deferment.

In November 2021, a bill seeking to postpone this year’s schedule to May 6, 2024 was filed in the House of Representatives. There was no reported counterpart measure filed at the Senate.