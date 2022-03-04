Cavite frontliners, AIM alumni support Robredo for president

Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan unveil a mural at a volunteer center in Dasmariñas, Cavite on March 4, 2022.

CAVITE, Philippines — Hundreds of frontliners in Cavite and alumni of the Asian Institute of Management are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo’s president.

Over 700 doctors, nurses and other frontliners from Cavite have so far signed a manifesto of support for Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, saying they can no longer stay silent as they have lost colleagues and friends in their fight against COVID-19.

“We are a group that usually stays silent about politics, but we realized that a lot of illnesses and plagues that affect not only personal health, but are also rooted in poverty and a lack of education and right information,” the frontliners said in Filipino.

They added, “Choosing a wrong and fake candidate is like choosing the wrong medicine. And the wrong medicine will not lead to healing. Like a patient, the country cannot heal under the wrong care and carer.”

The frontliners called on fellow Caviteños to carefully discern for the elections, which they call “the most important battle of our country.”

“Let us not make a mistake, this is the most important battle of our country — the battle for the spirit of all of what our heroes and revolutionaries fought for and the revolutions that we have faced which our province of Cavite was witness to,” they said.

‘Leader of our times’

Meanwhile, 250 AIM alumni have come out in support of Robredo’s presidential bid.

“Leni Robredo is the leader of our times. She personifies values we stand for. She has shown a demonstrated ability to inspire trust and confidence of the private sector as a key development partner,” members of the steering committee of the AIM Alumni for Leni said in a statement.

AIM alumni said Robredo proved herself to be a “diligent, incorruptible, and effective government official.”

They also praised Robredo for understanding development planning and program implementation from the grassroots to the highest levels of society.

They also hailed Robredo’s stance on the West Philippine Sea, saying she is the only candidate who based her position on the historic arbitral ruling that voided China’s sweeping claim over the waters.

“She has the will, the strength, and the compassion to make it happen. Vote for Leni Robredo. And vote for clean, inclusive, competent governance,” they said.

These are just the latest in a barrage of endorsements for Robredo, who has clinched the backing of officials of the administrations of former Presidents Fidel Ramos, Gloria Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III, a handful of former senators, a “near consensus” of Constitution framers, former Philippine Bar Association presidents, economists, educators, religious groups and human rights defenders.

