^

Headlines

DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 5:40pm
DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power
This December 19, 2011 photo from Wikimedia Commons shows Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.
Jiru27 / CC BY-SA (https: / / creativecommons.org / licenses / by-sa / 3.0)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) said on Wednesday that it has received word from the Office of the President that President Rodrigo Duterte is due to sign an executive order supporting nuclear power development.

This comes around more than a year after the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) submitted the results of its public perception study on nuclear power to the president. 

Duterte earlier ordered the creation of the NEP-IAC to study and make suggestions about the inclusion of nuclear into the country's energy mix. 

"We have the NEP-IAC composed of 17 agencies that made a study on the infrastructure, and researched very well on every aspect that is needed on putting on every nuclear power. [We] submitted [our findings] in 2020, and we heard that this might be favorably endorsed through an executive order," DOE Undersecretary Gerardo Erguiza said during an online briefing on Wednesday.

Erguiza is the chairman of the NEP-IAC.

"We heard that the president will make an announcement soon. We heard from the Office of the President that the policy is going to be approved soon," he added. 

The DOE official said it is imperative that the country must study other sources of energy, aside from those drawn from fossil fuels like oil. 

For him, alternative sources such as nuclear power is one "viable and doable option" which can supply baseload power to the grid. 

In another briefing on Wednesday, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi claimed the nuclear power "is really safe."

"It has just been demonized. My position is, if the BNPP(Bataan Nuclear Power Plant) was not demonized, by now, we would have been like South Korea or even better," he said in the Kapihan sa Manila Bay with Marichu Villanueva. 

South Korea, a developed country, has its own national nuclear energy program.

The BNPP, which cost $2.2-billion to build, was completed in 1985 but was never fueled as it was mothballed a year later. 

Cusi has been a vocal advocate of nuclear power, believing that it help the country achieve energy security.

So far, Malacañang has not yet come up with any statement yet on whether or not the president supports nuclear power.

Environment groups have long criticized nuclear power, citing its harmful effects to human life and the environment if such projects are not built or managed properly. 

ALFONSO CUSI

DOE

NUCLEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hundreds of educators, ex-NEDA employees back Robredo for president

Hundreds of educators, ex-NEDA employees back Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Hundreds of former and current heads of schools, colleges and universities, faculty members from the University of Santo Tomas,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino wants cockpits reopened to curb 'e-sabong' operations

Tolentino wants cockpits reopened to curb 'e-sabong' operations

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Citing the cases of dozens of sabungeros who went missing over the course of a year, Tolentino claimed that "e-sabong" has...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo vows to certify Security of Tenure Bill as urgent

Robredo vows to certify Security of Tenure Bill as urgent

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Workers’ groups have long been pushing for the passage of the Security of Tenure Bill, which seeks to end the practice...
Headlines
fbtw
Bong's supporters go for UniTeam bets

Bong's supporters go for UniTeam bets

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
Groups saying they are supporters of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go have formed a coalition to back the election bids...
Headlines
fbtw
Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey

Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Former senator Loren Legarda, broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo and former senator Alan Peter Cayetano led the latest pre-election...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

By Angelica Y. Yang | 13 minutes ago
The amount will go to the maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of DepEd's schools in gearing up for in-person classes...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs EO providing protection for refugees

Duterte signs EO providing protection for refugees

By Alexis Romero | 41 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order institutionalizing efforts to protect refugees, stateless persons,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power

DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
This comes around more than a year after the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) submitted the results...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: General who ordered &lsquo;census&rsquo; to collect people's data now chief of JTF COVID Shield

PNP: General who ordered ‘census’ to collect people's data now chief of JTF COVID Shield

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"As the new commander of this Task Force, I expect [Police Lt. Gen.] Sermonia will continue the plans and programs of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace urges Russia, Ukraine to forge an agreement

Palace urges Russia, Ukraine to forge an agreement

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang on Wednesday called for an agreement that would prevent the Ukraine crisis from escalating into a "conflagration"...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with