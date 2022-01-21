


















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Leni on nuclear power: 'I'm open to discussions'
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 3:36pm





 
Leni on nuclear power: 'I'm open to discussions'
Vice President Leni Robredo speaks to the crowd in this picture uploaded on her official Facebook page on Nov. 20, 2021. 
Facebook / VP Leni Robredo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo said on Friday that she is open to discussions on the possible use of nuclear energy in the country, noting that it is crucial to tackle concerns on safety and technology to lessen its environmental impacts. 


"This is a very contentious issue, but...it's on the table. We are open to discussions, but it is very clear to us that we are focusing our goals on moving away from fossil fuel dependence," she said in an interview with One News. 



"When you talk of nuclear power, we always talk of, what are the proper safe guards and technology on safety to minimize environmental impact. These are very crucial," she added.


The vice president, who is running as an independent candidate for this year's elections, made these statements after being asked if she is open to the idea of drawing power from nuclear sources. 


Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has been an advocate for the development of nuclear power plants, which he believes will play an "important role" in helping the country achieve energy security. 


In 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the creation of an interagency body tasked to conduct a study on the adoption of a national position on a Nuclear Energy Program. The committee submitted their policy recommendations five months later. 


 











 









ELECTIONS
NUCLEAR
NUCLEAR POWER
ROBREDO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 














 
Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Water containers for OVP&rsquo;s Angat Buhay were filters that did not use toxic materials







Fact check: Water containers for OVP’s Angat Buhay were filters that did not use toxic materials



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


The fifty water filters were turned over by the UP College of Medicine in partnership with Physicians for Peace and were...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Number of pregnant women contracting COVID-19 increasing&rsquo;







‘Number of pregnant women contracting COVID-19 increasing’



By Mayen Jaymalin |
17 hours ago 


Doctors are seeing a remarkable rise in the number of pregnant women getting infected with the coronavirus disease in the...








Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban faction backs Sara for VP, leaves out running mate Bongbong







PDP-Laban faction backs Sara for VP, leaves out running mate Bongbong



By Xave Gregorio |
4 hours ago 


A faction of the administration party, PDP-Laban, announced that it has adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its...








Headlines
fbtw













SWS: Vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos continues to drop







SWS: Vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos continues to drop



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
7 hours ago 


According to a poll taken in December 2021 and released on Thursday, only 8% of adult Filipinos did not want to get vaccinated...








Headlines
fbtw













Four provinces under Alert Level 4







Four provinces under Alert Level 4



By Alexis Romero |
20 hours ago 


Four provinces will be placed under Alert Level 4, the second strictest classification, while 15 more areas will be escalated...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









UN says Odette destruction 'badly underestimated'







UN says Odette destruction 'badly underestimated'



22 minutes ago 


More than 1.5 million houses were damaged or destroyed in the storm, UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Gustavo...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippine Red Cross tops int'l NGOs in 'Odette' humanitarian response &mdash; Gordon







Philippine Red Cross tops int'l NGOs in 'Odette' humanitarian response — Gordon



By Angelica Y. Yang |
39 minutes ago 


Sen. Richard Gordon said the Philippine Red Cross ranks first among the 62 international non-government organizations...








Headlines
fbtw













Premises of trial courts in 15 more areas ordered closed until Jan. 31







Premises of trial courts in 15 more areas ordered closed until Jan. 31



1 hour ago 


The Supreme Court has ordered the closure of trial courts’ premises in 15 more localities as the Philippines grapples...








Headlines
fbtw













Recoveries surpass 3 million as 32,744 new COVID-19 cases logged







Recoveries surpass 3 million as 32,744 new COVID-19 cases logged



1 hour ago 


The agency also tallied 32,744 additional infections, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 3,357,083.








Headlines
fbtw













Gov't OKs entry of recovered Filipinos who still test positive for COVID-19







Gov't OKs entry of recovered Filipinos who still test positive for COVID-19



2 hours ago  


Upon arrival, they will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine applicable to them based on the classification of...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with