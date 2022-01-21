Leni on nuclear power: 'I'm open to discussions'

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks to the crowd in this picture uploaded on her official Facebook page on Nov. 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo said on Friday that she is open to discussions on the possible use of nuclear energy in the country, noting that it is crucial to tackle concerns on safety and technology to lessen its environmental impacts.

"This is a very contentious issue, but...it's on the table. We are open to discussions, but it is very clear to us that we are focusing our goals on moving away from fossil fuel dependence," she said in an interview with One News.

"When you talk of nuclear power, we always talk of, what are the proper safe guards and technology on safety to minimize environmental impact. These are very crucial," she added.

The vice president, who is running as an independent candidate for this year's elections, made these statements after being asked if she is open to the idea of drawing power from nuclear sources.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has been an advocate for the development of nuclear power plants, which he believes will play an "important role" in helping the country achieve energy security.

In 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the creation of an interagency body tasked to conduct a study on the adoption of a national position on a Nuclear Energy Program. The committee submitted their policy recommendations five months later.