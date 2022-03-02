^

CHR launches probe into ambush of Infanta mayor

Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 4:10pm
CHR launches probe into ambush of Infanta mayor
Photo dated February 27, 2022 shows local police from Infanta, Quezon gathering spent shell casings from the area where the municipality's mayor was ambushed and shot earlier that day.
Photo from Melchor Luza

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights condemned the ambush of Infanta, Quezon mayor Filipina Grace America on Wednesday as it vowed to launch its own probe into the attempted killing. 

To recall, local police reported that the mayor was on her way home from church when her vehicle was repeatedly shot by unidentified gunmen in Poblacion Uno, Infanta, Quezon on Sunday, February 27.

In a statement, the CHR said that it launched its investigation "in hopes that our independent investigation may help in holding perpetrators to account."

"It is deeply alarming that violations of human rights are becoming more brazen—committed in broad daylight and without regard for human life," lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson said. 

"Under a democratic society, any dispute—may it be politically-motivated or otherwise—should never be settled through the barrel of a gun."

America is running for re-election in Infanta.

She and her office also voiced strong opposition to the construction of Kaliwa Dam, which advocates say will submerge parts of Quezon and Rizal provinces, threaten wildlife and biodiversity, and displace indigenous communities in the area.

She is still recovering after sustaining gunshot wounds in different parts of her body, the Philippine National Police. — Franco Luna 

2022 ELECTIONS

KALIWA DAM

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
