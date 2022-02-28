

















































 
























Task group planned, checkpoints put up to find shooters of Infanta mayor
 


Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 1:16pm





 
Task group planned, checkpoints put up to find shooters of Infanta mayor
Photo dated February 27, 2022 shows local police from Infanta, Quezon gathering spent shell casings from the area where the municipality's mayor was ambushed and shot earlier that day. 
Photo from Melchor Luza
 


MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Filipina Grace America of Infanta, Quezon survived the earlier attempt on her life and is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police confirmed Monday. 


America was on her way home from church when her black SUV was waylaid by gunmen at the corner of Zamora and Rizal Streets in Poblacion Uno. The attack left her with a gunshot wound in the arm.



She was brough to Manila by a military aircraft on Sunday afternoon.


In a statement sent to media, the Philippine National Police said that checkpoint operations are continuing within the town proper of Infanta and in surrounding areas to possibly intercept suspects responsible.


"Forensic investigators are now examining pieces of evidence gathered at the crime scene at Rizal corner Zamora Streets in Poblacion 1, Infanta, Quezon," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said. 


"We are confident that this evidence will produce leads that will assist police tracker teams in follow-up operations."


Carlos said that he has instructed the PNP regional director of Calabarzon, Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, to activate a Special Investigation Task Group that will coordinate all efforts of police investigative units.


He added that he is making available the personnel, capabilities, and resources of National Support Units to assist in the investigation and pursuit operations for the early solution of this case.


America is running for re-election as mayor of Infanta under the Nacionalista Party.


The mayor and the Infanta local government were also among those who were vocal in their opposition to the construction of the Kaliwa Dam, which will submerge parts of Quezon and Rizal provinces.




 










 









