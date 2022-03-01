

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOTr scraps plastic barriers, says public transportation back to 100% capacity
 


Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 12:02pm





 
DOTr scraps plastic barriers, says public transportation back to 100% capacity
Jeepney drivers on June 25, 2020 check their engine at Tandang Sora Jeepney Terminal in Quezon City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — With Metro Manila and 38 other areas now on the loosest Alert Level 1 classification, public transportation is back to carrying 100% passenger capacity on all vehicles again, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday. 


This comes after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board issued Memorandum Circular No. 2022-028 as a new rule on appropriate passenger capacity under Alert Level 1.



According to the memorandum, there is no need for plastic barriers or dividers, which are often used in Public Utility Jeepneys and Public Utility Buses.


Speaking at President Rodrigo Duterte's Talk to the People late Monday night, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that as of February 2022, the LTFRB had already permitted 118,238 operational units of different PUV modes to ply 1,514 total routes open in Metro Manila. 


Tugade said that 71 more proposed routes with 8,729 more units were set to be opened by the LTFRB before March 15. 


The LTFRB memorandum also added that if intrazonal or interzonal travel is between an area under Alert Level 1 and an area with a higher alert level, the seating capacity to be followed will be based on the area with the higher alert level.


The proper use of “well-fitted face masks” on passengers, drivers, and conductors is strictly enforced, including compliance with sanitary standards at terminals in accordance with Republic Act No. 11311.


For areas not included in Alert Level 1, passenger capacity will remain at 70% in compliance with the coronavirus task force's protocols.


"The entire LTFRB reminds the public to follow our health and safety protocols for safe travel. Always remember that the right to ride public transport comes with an associated responsibility to keep everyone’s travel safe and orderly," the DOTr said in a statement. 


LRT-2 opens 'free one-day unlimited train ride' for commuters vaccinated at LRT-2 stations


In a separate statement issued Tuesday morning, the Light Rail Transit Authority, which manages the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 in Quezon City, said it would provide free one-day unlimited pass to commuters inoculated at various LRT-2 COVID-19 vaccination sites on March 1.


"This free ride program aims to encourage more commuters to get vaccinated and boosted. We need to step up our vaccination efforts in order to ensure the safety and protection of our commuting public,” LRTA Management said.


The pass, which is valid for one-day unlimited use, shall be issued immediately after the passenger’s vaccination. A passenger availing of a ride at Line 2 must present his pass and a valid ID to the security/station personnel upon entry at the AFCS gates in order to avail of free rides.


After a successful partnership with the City Governments of Manila and Antipolo, LRTA is set to roll-out an additional vaccination site at the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station on March 7, 2022, and in partnership with the City Government of Quezon.


The vaccination site in Cubao is open every Monday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and will provide 1st dose and booster shots. Recto Station vaccine site is open every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. while Antipolo Station vaccine site is open every Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.


 










 









DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Did the UniTeam rallies really draw half the people in Pangasinan?







Fact check: Did the UniTeam rallies really draw half the people in Pangasinan?



1 day ago 


"As per operations, more or less 600,000 to 800,000," actual police said in a Viber message.








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Bill Gates 'donation' to Isko Moreno asked in presidential debate







Fact check: Bill Gates 'donation' to Isko Moreno asked in presidential debate



1 day ago 


Presidential aspirant Jose Montemayor asked fellow candidate, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno if he will return “million of...








Headlines
fbtw













Calls mount for Congress special session on fuel prices







Calls mount for Congress special session on fuel prices



By Delon Porcalla |
13 hours ago 


More House officials have appealed to President Duterte to call for a special session of Congress so that lawmakers can discuss...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao to government: Time to plug tax loopholes


 




Pacquiao to government: Time to plug tax loopholes



By Delon Porcalla |
13 hours ago 


Plugging loopholes in the country’s taxation system should be the way to go for every administration, since this will...








Headlines
fbtw













Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey







Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey



By Michael Punongbayan |
13 hours ago 


Former senator Loren Legarda, broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo and former senator Alan Peter Cayetano led the latest pre-election...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Calida tells Comelec to scrap polls partnership with Rappler or risk court case







Calida tells Comelec to scrap polls partnership with Rappler or risk court case



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 hours ago  


Warning of potential court action, Office of the Solicitor General urged the Commission on Elections to rescind its Memorandum...








Headlines
fbtw













Government eyes monthly mass COVID-19 vaccination







Government eyes monthly mass COVID-19 vaccination



By Helen Flores |
13 hours ago 


The government is looking at conducting its mass COVID-19 vaccination program monthly to ramp up vaccination efforts in all...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace clarifies vax rule on indoor campaign activities







Palace clarifies vax rule on indoor campaign activities



By Alexis Romero |
13 hours ago 


Malacañang yesterday clarified that the Alert Level 1 rule requiring proof of full vaccination for those who will enter...








Headlines
fbtw













Ping to Comelec: Allot more speaking time in debate







Ping to Comelec: Allot more speaking time in debate



By Paolo Romero |
13 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections should allot more time for candidates to explain their platforms as well as their stand on key...








Headlines
fbtw













Parents urged to have toddlers immunized against other diseases







Parents urged to have toddlers immunized against other diseases



By Sheila Crisostomo |
13 hours ago 


The Philippine Medical Association yesterday asked concerned parents or guardians in areas under Alert Level 1 to let their...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with