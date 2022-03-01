DOTr scraps plastic barriers, says public transportation back to 100% capacity

MANILA, Philippines — With Metro Manila and 38 other areas now on the loosest Alert Level 1 classification, public transportation is back to carrying 100% passenger capacity on all vehicles again, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

This comes after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board issued Memorandum Circular No. 2022-028 as a new rule on appropriate passenger capacity under Alert Level 1.

According to the memorandum, there is no need for plastic barriers or dividers, which are often used in Public Utility Jeepneys and Public Utility Buses.

Speaking at President Rodrigo Duterte's Talk to the People late Monday night, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that as of February 2022, the LTFRB had already permitted 118,238 operational units of different PUV modes to ply 1,514 total routes open in Metro Manila.

Tugade said that 71 more proposed routes with 8,729 more units were set to be opened by the LTFRB before March 15.

The LTFRB memorandum also added that if intrazonal or interzonal travel is between an area under Alert Level 1 and an area with a higher alert level, the seating capacity to be followed will be based on the area with the higher alert level.

The proper use of “well-fitted face masks” on passengers, drivers, and conductors is strictly enforced, including compliance with sanitary standards at terminals in accordance with Republic Act No. 11311.

For areas not included in Alert Level 1, passenger capacity will remain at 70% in compliance with the coronavirus task force's protocols.

"The entire LTFRB reminds the public to follow our health and safety protocols for safe travel. Always remember that the right to ride public transport comes with an associated responsibility to keep everyone’s travel safe and orderly," the DOTr said in a statement.

LRT-2 opens 'free one-day unlimited train ride' for commuters vaccinated at LRT-2 stations

In a separate statement issued Tuesday morning, the Light Rail Transit Authority, which manages the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 in Quezon City, said it would provide free one-day unlimited pass to commuters inoculated at various LRT-2 COVID-19 vaccination sites on March 1.

"This free ride program aims to encourage more commuters to get vaccinated and boosted. We need to step up our vaccination efforts in order to ensure the safety and protection of our commuting public,” LRTA Management said.

The pass, which is valid for one-day unlimited use, shall be issued immediately after the passenger’s vaccination. A passenger availing of a ride at Line 2 must present his pass and a valid ID to the security/station personnel upon entry at the AFCS gates in order to avail of free rides.

After a successful partnership with the City Governments of Manila and Antipolo, LRTA is set to roll-out an additional vaccination site at the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station on March 7, 2022, and in partnership with the City Government of Quezon.

The vaccination site in Cubao is open every Monday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and will provide 1st dose and booster shots. Recto Station vaccine site is open every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. while Antipolo Station vaccine site is open every Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.