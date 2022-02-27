Metro Manila, 38 other areas under loosest Alert Level 1 from March 1

Parents accompany their kids for the vaccination Filipinos aged 5 to 11 years at an SM mall in Sta. Rasa, Laguna on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and 38 other areas are set to be placed under the "new normal" Alert Level 1 upon the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Sunday.

The designation is effective starting March 1 until March 15, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles confirmed to reporters.

Under Alert Level 1, all establishments may operate and all activities may be done at full on-site and venue capacity. However, business owners and event organizers must ensure health measures like proper ventilation, wearing of face masks and handwashing are followed.

The other areas to be placed under the most lenient classification in the Alert Level system are:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

City of Santiago

Isabela

Quirino

Central Luzon

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Calabarzon

Cavite

Laguna

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Puerto Princesa

Romblon

Bicol Region

Naga City

Catanduanes

Visayas

Western Visayas

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Davao

Davao City

The IATF also placed these areas under Alert Level 2

Cordillera Administrative Region : Benguet, Ifugao and Mountain Province;

: Benguet, Ifugao and Mountain Province; Region II : Nueva Vizcaya;

: Nueva Vizcaya; Region III : Nueva Ecija and Zambales

: Nueva Ecija and Zambales Region IV-A : Batangas, Lucena City, Quezon Province and Rizal;

: Batangas, Lucena City, Quezon Province and Rizal; Region IV-B : Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Palawan;

: Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Palawan; Region V : Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate and Sorsogon

: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate and Sorsogon Region VI : Antique, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Negros Occidental;

: Antique, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Negros Occidental; Region VII : Bohol, Cebu Province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Negros Oriental

: Bohol, Cebu Province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Negros Oriental Region VIII : Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City and Western Samar;

: Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City and Western Samar; Region IX : City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay

: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay Region X : Bukidnon, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental;

: Bukidnon, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental; Region XI : Davao De Oro, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental

: Davao De Oro, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental Region XII : General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat;

: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat; Region XIII : Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands

: Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands BARMM: Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City Lanao Del Sur

Earlier Sunday, the Department of Health recorded 1,038 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.0% out of 25,313 tests.

— Franco Luna with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero