Metro Manila, 38 other areas under loosest Alert Level 1 from March 1
 


Philstar.com
February 27, 2022 | 4:42pm





 
Metro Manila, 38 other areas under loosest Alert Level 1 from March 1
Parents accompany their kids for the vaccination Filipinos aged 5 to 11 years at an SM mall in Sta. Rasa, Laguna on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and 38 other areas are set to be placed under the "new normal" Alert Level 1 upon the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Sunday. 


The designation is effective starting March 1 until March 15, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles confirmed to reporters. 



Under Alert Level 1, all establishments may operate and all activities may be done at full on-site and venue capacity. However, business owners and event organizers must ensure health measures like proper ventilation, wearing of face masks and handwashing are followed.


The other areas to be placed under the most lenient classification in the Alert Level system are:


Luzon


Cordillera Administrative Region


    

  • Abra
    • 

  • Apayao
    • 

  • Baguio City
    • 

  • Kalinga
    • 



Ilocos Region


    

  • Dagupan City
    • 

  • Ilocos Norte
    • 

  • Ilocos Sur
    • 

  • La Union
    • 

  • Pangasinan
    • 



Cagayan Valley


    

  • Batanes
    • 

  • Cagayan
    • 

  • City of Santiago
    • 

  • Isabela
    • 

  • Quirino
    • 



Central Luzon


    

  • Angeles City
    • 

  • Aurora
    • 

  • Bataan
    • 

  • Bulacan
    • 

  • Olongapo City
    • 

  • Pampanga
    • 

  • Tarlac
    • 



Calabarzon


    

  • Cavite
    • 

  • Laguna
    • 



Mimaropa


    

  • Marinduque
    • 

  • Puerto Princesa
    • 

  • Romblon
    • 



 Bicol Region


    

  • Naga City
    • 

  • Catanduanes
    • 



Visayas


Western Visayas


    

  • Aklan
    • 

  • Bacolod City
    • 

  • Capiz
    • 

  • Guimaras
    • 



Central Visayas


    

  • Siquijor
    • 



Eastern Visayas


    

  • Biliran
    • 



Mindanao


Zamboanga Peninsula


    

  • Zamboanga City
    • 



Northern Mindanao


    

  • Cagayan de Oro City
    • 

  • Camiguin 
    • 



Davao


    

  • Davao City
    • 



The IATF also placed these areas under Alert Level 2


    

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao and Mountain Province;
    • 

  • Region II: Nueva Vizcaya;
    • 

  • Region III: Nueva Ecija and Zambales
    • 

  • Region IV-A: Batangas, Lucena City, Quezon Province and Rizal;
    • 

  • Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Palawan;
    • 

  • Region V: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate and Sorsogon 
    • 

  • Region VI: Antique, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Negros Occidental;
    • 

  • Region VII: Bohol, Cebu Province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Negros Oriental
    • 

  • Region VIII: Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City and Western Samar;
    • 

  • Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 

  • Region X: Bukidnon, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental;
    • 

  • Region XI: Davao De Oro, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental
    • 

  • Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat;
    • 

  • Region XIII: Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands
    • 

  • BARMM: Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City Lanao Del Sur
    • 



Earlier Sunday, the Department of Health recorded 1,038 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.0% out of 25,313 tests. 


Franco Luna with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero 


 










 









21 Filipino seafarers on rocket-hit vessel plead for assistance







21 Filipino seafarers on rocket-hit vessel plead for assistance



By John Unson |
18 hours ago 


21 Filipino crewmembers of a cargo ship that was hit by rocket fire Friday night off Ukraine have asked the Philippine government...








180,000-strong teachers&rsquo; group backs Robredo-Pangilinan tandem







180,000-strong teachers’ group backs Robredo-Pangilinan tandem



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
18 hours ago  


One of the country’s biggest organizations of teachers has vowed to carry the tandem of presidential aspirant Vice President...








Bello scores VP rivals on 'shifting' positions, not showing up 
play









Bello scores VP rivals on 'shifting' positions, not showing up



8 hours ago 


"I think they just spat on the face of the Filipino people telling them that you are not worth my giving you our programs...








VP aspirants pitch price controls, excise tax suspension as pump prices rise







VP aspirants pitch price controls, excise tax suspension as pump prices rise



By Angelica Y. Yang |
21 hours ago 


Since the start of the year, local oil firms reported that gasoline prices posted a net increase of P8.75 per liter; diesel...








