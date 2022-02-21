'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers filmed taking down campaign posters of Vice President Leni Robredo in Santiago City, Isabela will get a warning, the Philippine National Police said, adding the cops were only following requests by local election officials.

"Based on the information we received [on] what happened in Santiago, Isabela, it was not the police who voluntarily dismantled the campaign materials...The election officer himself asked for help from the police because they were short of numbers," Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, told Super Radyo DZBB.

What happened: A mural of presidential candidate Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on private property in Barangay Ipil in Echague town, Isabela was painted over by the Comelec, supporters said in a Facebook Live.

Other supporters of the tandem also reported that campaign materials of the tandem have been removed by the Comelec, even if these were displayed in private properties.

The political party of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno also reported campaign tarpaulins for his presidential run taken down in Santiago, Isabela.

Will the cops face charges?: The cops in question got off with a warning. Fajardo was careful to assert that the police officers merely "complied with the request."

"We will find out if the police can refuse even one of the deputized agencies of the COMELEC, maybe there is dereliction of duty," she said.

Fajardo said the police officers involved were already “reprimanded” for their actions, adding that the police organization is welcoming possible complaints to clear any gray area in the performance of their duty.

She also claimed that police officers need to be clearly briefed by poll body officials in other instances where their assistance is needed. The PNP and COMELEC will have a meeting to clarify the role of the PNP in Oplan Baklas or the removal of illegal campaign materials, she said.

"We remind the police that the PNP is limited in providing security to the Oplan Baklas task force," she said.

"The police involved in the dismantling of campaign materials in Santiago, Isabela are being investigated," she added. It is unclear what will happen of the findings.

What does Comelec say?: The Comelec has asserted that posters expressing support for candidates are considered election materials and are subject to regulation.

The camp of Robredo said they are also considering filing a case against the Comelec.

Supporters, too: Another post from a supporter of Robredo went viral over the weekend as well with the user claiming he was asked to remove a pink ribbon on his car — a symbol of support for Robredo — as he was about to enter Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a Facebook post said any vehicle with paraphernalia representing any candidate is not violating regulations.

"If your car has a ribbon representing the color of any candidate that you support and you come inside any camp without violating regulations, that's fine," he said.

He did not mention if the personnel involved would face sanctions. — Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio