

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request
 


Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 12:32pm





 
'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request
This screengrab shows Philippine National Police personnel taking down tarpaulins and posters for Vice President Leni Robredo
Video grab from the Facebook account of Danny Pintacasi 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Police officers filmed taking down campaign posters of Vice President Leni Robredo in Santiago City, Isabela will get a warning, the Philippine National Police said, adding the cops were only following requests by local election officials.


"Based on the information we received [on] what happened in Santiago, Isabela, it was not the police who voluntarily dismantled the campaign materials...The election officer himself asked for help from the police because they were short of numbers," Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, told Super Radyo DZBB. 



What happened: A mural of presidential candidate Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on private property in Barangay Ipil in Echague town, Isabela was painted over by the Comelec, supporters said in a Facebook Live.


Other supporters of the tandem also reported that campaign materials of the tandem have been removed by the Comelec, even if these were displayed in private properties.


The political party of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno also reported campaign tarpaulins for his presidential run taken down in Santiago, Isabela. 


Will the cops face charges?: The cops in question got off with a warning. Fajardo was careful to assert that the police officers merely "complied with the request."


"We will find out if the police can refuse even one of the deputized agencies of the COMELEC, maybe there is dereliction of duty," she said. 


Fajardo said the police officers involved were already “reprimanded” for their actions, adding that the police organization is welcoming possible complaints to clear any gray area in the performance of their duty.


She also claimed that police officers need to be clearly briefed by poll body officials in other instances where their assistance is needed. The PNP and COMELEC will have a meeting to clarify the role of the PNP in Oplan Baklas or the removal of illegal campaign materials, she said. 


"We remind the police that the PNP is limited in providing security to the Oplan Baklas task force," she said.


"The police involved in the dismantling of campaign materials in Santiago, Isabela are being investigated," she added. It is unclear what will happen of the findings. 


What does Comelec say?: The Comelec has asserted that posters expressing support for candidates are considered election materials and are subject to regulation.


The camp of Robredo said they are also considering filing a case against the Comelec.


Supporters, too: Another post from a supporter of Robredo went viral over the weekend as well with the user claiming he was asked to remove a pink ribbon on his car — a symbol of support for Robredo — as he was about to enter Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.


Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a Facebook post said any vehicle with paraphernalia representing any candidate is not violating regulations.


"If your car has a ribbon representing the color of any candidate that you support and you come inside any camp without violating regulations, that's fine," he said.


He did not mention if the personnel involved would face sanctions. — Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio


 










 









COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem







TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem



By Mayen Jaymalin |
14 hours ago 


The country’s largest group is endorsing the UniTeam tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy &ndash; Lacson







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy – Lacson



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
14 hours ago 


Unity in the country can be achieved only if the leader has moral ascendancy; without it, people will only be divided, Partido...








Headlines
fbtw













Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release







Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release



By Paolo Romero |
14 hours ago 


The wife of a detained executive of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. vowed the full cooperation of her husband with the Senate...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March



1 day ago 


"If we are to be downgraded to Alert Level 1, we must have flexible plans in case we are returned to Alert Level 2... We must...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power







Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
14 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao intends to push for floating nuclear power plants as part of his commitment to...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls







TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls



 3 hours ago 


The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines will formally endorse this week the candidacies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...








Headlines
fbtw













PopCom enhances programs for teen parents







PopCom enhances programs for teen parents



By Mayen Jaymalin |
14 hours ago 


Even with the decline in teenage pregnancy, the Commission on Population and Development is intensifying programs for young...








Headlines
fbtw













Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit







Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit



By Pia Lee-Brago |
14 hours ago 


Over 100 artists, including National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, better known as “BenCab,” have joined a virtual...








Headlines
fbtw













House panel OKs bill regulating trans fatty acids







House panel OKs bill regulating trans fatty acids



By Delon Porcalla |
14 hours ago 


A panel of the House of Representatives has approved a measure that will eliminate the use of industrially produced trans...








Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte&rsquo;s programs







PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte’s programs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
14 hours ago 


President Duterte’s Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan will be endorsing a presidential candidate committed...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with