

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 9:45am





 
DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections
Photo shows the Department of Foreign Affairs main building along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City. 
Released / DFA. file
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs condemned the European Parliament for adopting another resolution on human rights abuses in the Philippines, calling it an attempt to interfere in the country’s electoral process.


In a statement Sunday, DFA said the allegations raised in the text are "unfair, largely baseless" as it dismissed the resolution as another intrusion in the country’s internal affairs.  



"We condemn the misguided attempt of the European Parliament to interfere in the Philippine electoral process through its resolution raising already discredited allegations of human rights violations in the thin hope of heavily influencing the outcome in favor of its choice," it said.


Last week, the European Parliament issued a resolution calling on the Philippines to immediately end violence against suspected drug offenders and to stop labeling activists and journalists as supporters of communist rebels. It also warned of the temporary withdrawal of trade benefits if calls remain unheeded.


The parliament adopted the text with 627 votes in favor, 26 against and 31 abstenstions.


DFA claimed without basis the calls of European lawmakers were prompted by "supporters of libelous journalists and bitter critics of the current administration because they miserably lost the previous election."


"The resolution is based on a deliberately falsified impression of the actual human rights situation in the country. The resolution is presumptuous given the historical record of its main proponents," it said, adding the United Nations Joint Program for Human Rights have already addressed such allegations, including extrajudicial killings of activists and trade unionists and deaths from the government’s bloody "war on drugs."


Signed last July, the joint program is meant as capacity-building assistance to and technical cooperation with Philippine authorities in several areas, including strengthening domestic investigation and accountability mechanisms, data gathering on alleged violations by the police and implementing a human rights-based approaches to drug control.


Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said then that the program "manifests the sincere efforts of the Philippine Government to infuse its law enforcement and investigative operations with a human rights dimension in a non-political setting." A Department of Justice review of "drug war" cases has led to charges against some police officers.


The department also called out European Parliament Vice President Heidi Hautala who said the winner in the May polls "will have a major task to reverse a dire human rights situation which has seen an appalling deterioration under President Duterte."


"For the Parliament to pass a resolution of this manner is a clear attempt to influence the outcome of our coming elections in May instead of accepting the sovereign will of the Filipino people as manifested in the previous elections," DFA said.


The European Parliament issued similar texts in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.


Nevertheless, the department said it is looking forward to the European Union’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences monitoring mission from Feb. 28 to March 4, noting the views of European lawmakers do not reflect those of the EU as a whole or of its individual member states.


 










 









DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
HUMAN RIGHTS









 







Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy &ndash; Lacson







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy – Lacson



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
11 hours ago 


Unity in the country can be achieved only if the leader has moral ascendancy; without it, people will only be divided, Partido...








Headlines
fbtw













TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem







TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem



By Mayen Jaymalin |
11 hours ago 


The country’s largest group is endorsing the UniTeam tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release







Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release



By Paolo Romero |
11 hours ago 


The wife of a detained executive of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. vowed the full cooperation of her husband with the Senate...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March



1 day ago 


"If we are to be downgraded to Alert Level 1, we must have flexible plans in case we are returned to Alert Level 2... We must...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power







Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
11 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao intends to push for floating nuclear power plants as part of his commitment to...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls







TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls



35 minutes ago 


The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines will formally endorse this week the candidacies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...








Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte&rsquo;s programs







PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte’s programs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
11 hours ago 


President Duterte’s Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan will be endorsing a presidential candidate committed...








Headlines
fbtw













DOST space tech team bags international plum




By Rainier Allan Ronda |
11 hours ago 


A space technology team from the Department of Science and Technology – Advanced Science and Technology Institute recently bagged an award at the 2nd Hitachi Global Foundation’s Asia Innovation Award...








Headlines
fbtw













DOLE belies reports OFWs with COVID-19 fired in Hong Kong







DOLE belies reports OFWs with COVID-19 fired in Hong Kong



By Mayen Jaymalin |
11 hours ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment belied yesterday that a number of Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong had been fired...








Headlines
fbtw













DOST funds USC ventilation system research vs viruses







DOST funds USC ventilation system research vs viruses



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
11 hours ago 

 
The Department of Science and Technology has issued an P8.3-million research and development grant to the University of San...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with