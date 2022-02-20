Masungi Georeserve deplores attack on forest rangers

This Feb. 19, 2022 screengrab shows the windshield of one of the vehicles of Masungi rangers, which was smashed with a large rock. A group of 30 people associated with illegal resorts in the Upper Marikina Watershed attacked seven forest rangers who were merely eating at a carinderia.

MANILA, Philippines — Masungi Georeserve on Saturday asked for protection and support from the government following an attack on seven forest rangers.

"We deplore in the strongest terms yesterday’s horrific attack on our park rangers by people associated with illegal resorts in the Upper Marikina Watershed," Masungi Georeserve said in a statement.

What happened: On February 18, the park rangers based in the watershed were eating at a carinderia when they were attacked by about 30 people, according to Masungi.

The mob "ganged up, clobbered and mauled" the seven rangers when they refused to get accosted without a warrant.



Two rangers were injured and sent to the hospital after the mob of 30 people surrounded the rangers' vehicles. One of the vehicles of the rangers was smashed with a large rock.

Who did this: Masungi said the mob were people linked to illegal resorts in the Upper Marikina Watershed.

Jay Sambilay, one of the leaders of the mob, is a suspect in the shooting of two other park rangers in July 2021.



Employees of Erin's Resort were also involved, whose employer Erwin Lomio earlier received a cease-and-desist order from the DENR for putting up structures inside the protected area.



Another leader of the attack was Rey Guiriba, a supposed caretaker for properties in a PNP general. In January, the rangers confiscated 34 freshly cut trees from him.

Masungi, a conservation area in Baras, Rizal, said the harassment and attack on rangers likely stemmed from "underhanded moves" from the DENR to endorse clearances to the illegal resorts.

"We decry this despicable violence against forest defenders and we will do everything in our power to hold the criminals responsible, including filing criminal complaints against all those involved in this attack immediately," it said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray