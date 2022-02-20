

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Masungi Georeserve deplores attack on forest rangers
 


Philstar.com
February 20, 2022 | 9:51am





 
Masungi Georeserve deplores attack on forest rangers
This Feb. 19, 2022 screengrab shows the windshield of one of the vehicles of Masungi rangers, which was smashed with a large rock. A group of 30 people associated with illegal resorts in the Upper Marikina Watershed attacked seven forest rangers who were merely eating at a carinderia.
Screengrab from Masungi Georeserve
 


MANILA, Philippines — Masungi Georeserve on Saturday asked for protection and support from the government following an attack on seven forest rangers.


"We deplore in the strongest terms yesterday’s horrific attack on our park rangers by people associated with illegal resorts in the Upper Marikina Watershed," Masungi Georeserve said in a statement.



What happened: On February 18, the park rangers based in the watershed were eating at a carinderia when they were attacked by about 30 people, according to Masungi.


    

  • The mob "ganged up, clobbered and mauled" the seven rangers when they refused to get accosted without a warrant.
    
 
    • 

  • Two rangers were injured and sent to the hospital after the mob of 30 people surrounded the rangers' vehicles. One of the vehicles of the rangers was smashed with a large rock.
    • 





Who did this: Masungi said the mob were people linked to illegal resorts in the Upper Marikina Watershed.


    

  • Jay Sambilay, one of the leaders of the mob, is a suspect in the shooting of two other park rangers in July 2021.
    
 
    • 

  • Employees of Erin's Resort were also involved, whose employer Erwin Lomio earlier received a cease-and-desist order from the DENR for putting up structures inside the protected area.
    
 
    • 

  • Another leader of the attack was Rey Guiriba, a supposed caretaker for properties in a PNP general. In January, the rangers confiscated 34 freshly cut trees from him.
    • 



Masungi, a conservation area in Baras, Rizal, said the harassment and attack on rangers likely stemmed from "underhanded moves" from the DENR to endorse clearances to the illegal resorts.


"We decry this despicable violence against forest defenders and we will do everything in our power to hold the criminals responsible, including filing criminal complaints against all those involved in this attack immediately," it said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray


 










 









MASUNGI GEORESERVE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







PNP discloses location of Natividad Castro a day after arrest







PNP discloses location of Natividad Castro a day after arrest



17 hours ago 


The Philippine National Police finally disclosed where community doctor and human rights worker Ma. Natividad Castro is a...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo  wants reintegration program, pension fund for OFWs







Robredo wants reintegration program, pension fund for OFWs



By Janvic Mateo |
10 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo has committed to strengthen reintegration programs for overseas Filipino...








Headlines
fbtw













Podiums to be left empty for bets who skip CNN Philippines debates







Podiums to be left empty for bets who skip CNN Philippines debates



1 day ago 


Empty podiums will be onstage just in case Marcos and Duterte-Carpio change their minds, CNN Philippines president Benjamin...








Headlines
fbtw













Eleazar, Lacson lead awardees at PMA alumni homecoming







Eleazar, Lacson lead awardees at PMA alumni homecoming



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
10 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his senatorial candidate Guillermo Eleazar received awards during the Philippine...








Headlines
fbtw













Group behind Duterte&rsquo;s 2016 bid endorses Moreno







Group behind Duterte’s 2016 bid endorses Moreno



By Ghio Ong |
10 hours ago 


2022 presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has earned the support of a group that also carried then Davao City...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear







FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear



1 hour ago 


"As the records of the case are still not available to FLAG because the courts are closed until Monday, FLAG and Doc Naty...








Headlines
fbtw













War on drugs, extremely difficult &ndash; Gibo







War on drugs, extremely difficult – Gibo



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
10 hours ago 


Former national defense secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro has acknowledged that the government’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Sara welcomes Cebuano, Ilocano support







Sara welcomes Cebuano, Ilocano support



By Edu Punay |
10 hours ago 


Vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has welcomed the support of the One Cebu Party and political...








Headlines
fbtw













4 repatriated OFWs arrive from Ukraine







4 repatriated OFWs arrive from Ukraine



By Rudy Santos |
10 hours ago 


Four of six overseas Filipino workers who asked to be repatriated from Ukraine arrived Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino International...








Headlines
fbtw













Ping to have &lsquo;one standard&rsquo; in government







Ping to have ‘one standard’ in government



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
10 hours ago 

 
There will be “one standard” in the government under the Lacson administration, as observing a double standard...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with