

















































 

























^


 













 








Headlines
 
New CHR chairperson named
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 4:12pm





 
New CHR chairperson named
Photo from the Commission on Human Rights shows its new chair Leah Tanodra-Armamento. 
Commission on Human Rights
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights announced Wednesday the appointment of commissioner Leah Tanodra-Armamento as the body’s new chairperson.


Tanodra-Armamento, who is part of the present and fifth Commission en banc, will serve the unexpired term of former chair Chito Gascon, who passed away last year.



The appointments of the present Commission en banc—commissioners Karen Gomez-Dumpit, Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana and Roberto Eugenio Cadiz—will expire on May 5, 2022. They were appointed by late President Benigno Aquino IIII in 2015.


Prior to joining the CHR, Tanodra-Armamento worked at the Office of the Solicitor General as an associate solicitor. She then transferred to the Department of Justice and moved her way up from state prosecutor to senior state prosecutor.


In 2003, she was appointed as the DOH assistant chief state prosecutor and chaired the legal panel of the government during the 1996 review of the final peace agreement’s implementation between the Philippines and the Moro National Liberation Front. Then, she was appointed as DOJ undersecretary.


The new CHR chair got her law degree from the Ateneo De Manila University School of Law. She was also a fellow of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2007.


Gascon, a political activist, died in October 2021 due to COVID-19. He was 57.


Gascon’s tenure as CHR chairperson came at a challenging time of worsening human rights situation in the Philippines. He and the CHR were attacked for condemning the Duterte administration’s bloody war on drugs.


 










 









COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







SC: Petitioners constantly red-tagged alleged 'credible threat of injury' vs anti-terror law







SC: Petitioners constantly red-tagged alleged 'credible threat of injury' vs anti-terror law



By Kristine Joy Patag |
9 hours ago 


“The Court finds that petitioners have sufficiently alleged the presence of a credible threat of injury for being constant...








Headlines
fbtw













SC: Prolonged detention under ATA to follow strict standards for warrantless arrests







SC: Prolonged detention under ATA to follow strict standards for warrantless arrests



By Kristine Joy Patag |
6 hours ago 


"Among other things, these include the requirement of personal knowledge and the existence of probable cause... Section 29...





 


Headlines
fbtw













Government readying for new normal, defends Alert 2







Government readying for new normal, defends Alert 2



By Helen Flores |
18 hours ago 


Malacañang yesterday defended the government’s decision to maintain Alert Level 2 in the National Capital Region...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo meets PNP execs







Robredo meets PNP execs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
18 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo met with top officials of the Philippine National Police last Monday.








Headlines
fbtw













Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief







Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief



By Angelica Y. Yang |
6 hours ago 


Leaders of electric cooperatives and member-consumer-owners called for the immediate resignation of Department of Energy...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









'No one is still safe': Duterte reminds Filipinos as country's pandemic situation improves







'No one is still safe': Duterte reminds Filipinos as country's pandemic situation improves



By Alexis Romero |
47 minutes ago 


As the pandemic situation in the Philippines improves, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded the public that no one is still...








Headlines
fbtw













New CHR chairperson named







New CHR chairperson named



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


Tanodra-Armamento, a commissioner under the present and fifth Commission en banc, will serve the unexpired term of former...








Headlines
fbtw













Lawmaker calls on DOE, ERC anew to ensure sufficient power for elections







Lawmaker calls on DOE, ERC anew to ensure sufficient power for elections



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday reiterated her call to the Department of Energy (DOE) and Energy Regulatory Commission...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec warns candidates: COVID-19 violations in sorties are election offenses







Comelec warns candidates: COVID-19 violations in sorties are election offenses



7 hours ago 


"In case the candidates need reminding, they are responsible for the safety of their staff and supporters and that the guidelines...








Headlines
fbtw













371 online posts selling medicine removed


 




371 online posts selling medicine removed



By Alexis Romero |
18 hours ago 


A total of 371 online posts selling medicine have been taken down while 78 stores have been found selling drugs in violation...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with