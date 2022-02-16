

















































 

























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 11:18am





 
Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief
Leaders of electric cooperatives called for the immediate resignation of Energy department Secretary Alfonso Cusi and National Electrification Administration Chief Emmanuel Juaneza over reportedly questionable decisions they have made. 
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Leaders of electric cooperatives and member-consumer-owners called for the immediate resignation of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi over the allegedly questionable sale of shares of the Malampaya gas field.


They also called for the resignaton of National Electrification Administration Chief Emmanuel Juaneza, alleging a lack of qualifications to lead the agency.


Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives. Inc (Philreca) and National Center of Electric Cooperative Consumers, Inc. (NCECCO) initiated the calls for resignation.


Former NEA administrator Edgardo Masongsong, who now leads the NCECCO, called on Cusi to resign from his post after his agency allowed the reportedly questionable sale of shares in the Malampaya gas field.


"The irregular and anomalous transfer of shares in the Chevron-UC Malampaya transaction went through under his nose despite the findings of his very own department that UC Malampaya is not financially fit to enter into transaction with Chevron. This transaction only benefitted a very few oligarchs, instead of the Filipino people," Masongsong was quoted as saying, based on a Wednesday statement from Philreca.


Masongsong stepped down from leading the NEA after President Rodrigo Duterte fired him due to corruption allegations. 


READ: Duterte fires NEA chief Masongsong


His remark comes around two weeks after Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian, who chairs his chamber's energy committee, called on Cusi to resign for allegedly "railroading" the share sale deal of the Malampaya project, the country's only indigenous gas field and which contributes to almost 20% of the country's power generation mix. 


On February 4, Gatchalian sent the Ombudsman a copy of the Senate resolution recommending charges against Cusi and other officials for green lighting the allegedly anomalous share sale deal in the Malampaya gas field.


READ: Senate reso urging charges vs Cusi, others over Malampaya deal sent to Ombudsman


In his defense, Cusi said earlier this month that he is ready to face all charges against him in the proper forum, and is prepared to prove that the DOE's actions are legal. 


"I am elated that this matter may now be brought before the proper legal forum where evidence, logic and reason are used as bases for determining whether or not an irregularity has been committed. That had not been the case at the Committee hearing where innuendoes, speculation and hearsay propagated by certain business interests dictated the course of the so-called investigation," he said in a statement on February 4.


President Rodrigo Duterte has stood by the deal, saying he had reviewed it and found it to be above board. 


NEA chief asked to resign


On Wednesday, Rep. Presley de Jesus (Philreca party-list) said Juaneza, who assumed the role of NEA administrator in October 2021, "does not have what it takes to lead the agency."


"I therefore call for Mr. Emmanuel P. Juaneza’s immediate resignation in the interest of electric cooperatives, the member-consumer-owners, and the preservation of the legacy of the Rural Electrification Program," De Jesus said. 


Philreca has criticized the NEA's decision to appoint Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) assistant secretary Anna Marie Rafael as Benguet Electric Cooperative's (Beneco) general manager (GM), citing a House resolution which said she did not meet the qualifications to lead the electric cooperative. 


Rafael's appointment was also rejected by the Beneco board of directors who chose to appoint Engr. Melchor Licoben as the new GM after the retirement of its former leader, the late Gerry Verzosa.


READ: DOE ensures uninterrupted power service in Beneco franchise


While Beneco is under NEA, Cusi said last year that the Energy department will be monitoring the developments to ensure no power interruptions amid the dispute in the electric cooperative's leadership. 


 










 









ALFONSO CUSI
DOE
EDGARDO MASONGSONG
NEA
PHILRECA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending



 



Robredo meets PNP execs







Robredo meets PNP execs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
11 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo met with top officials of the Philippine National Police last Monday.








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao says seeking reconsideration of junked cyber libel suit vs Quiboloy


 




Pacquiao says seeking reconsideration of junked cyber libel suit vs Quiboloy



18 hours ago 


"While we respect the decision of the Makati City Prosecutor's Office, we respectfully disagree. A distinction must be made...








Headlines
fbtw













Pulse: Voters firm up choices 1 month before polls







Pulse: Voters firm up choices 1 month before polls



By Janvic Mateo |
11 hours ago 


Many Filipino voters may still change their minds on who to vote for less than a month before the May 9 elections, according...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno visits late mother&rsquo;s Visayas hometown







Isko Moreno visits late mother’s Visayas hometown



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
11 hours ago 


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday visited his mother’s hometown in Allen, Northern Samar as he touted his Visayan roots...








Headlines
fbtw













371 online posts selling medicine removed







371 online posts selling medicine removed



By Alexis Romero |
11 hours ago 


A total of 371 online posts selling medicine have been taken down while 78 stores have been found selling drugs in violation...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief







Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief



By Angelica Y. Yang |
34 minutes ago 


Leaders of electric cooperatives and member-consumer-owners called for the immediate resignation of Department of Energy...








Headlines
fbtw













El Shaddai endorses Eleazar Senate bid







El Shaddai endorses Eleazar Senate bid



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
11 hours ago 


El Shaddai, one of the biggest religious groups in the country headed by Bro. Mike Velarde, has endorsed the senatorial bid...








Headlines
fbtw













Continued vaccination paves road to Alert Level 1 &ndash; Concepcion







Continued vaccination paves road to Alert Level 1 – Concepcion



By Louella Desiderio |
11 hours ago 


Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion yesterday said continued vaccination would...








Headlines
fbtw













FutureNow: PGA Cars leads sustainable mobility in Philippines




11 hours ago 


Through its “FutureNow” program, the leading importer and distributor of premium auto brands in the Philippines is currently engaged in various initiatives aiming to achieve carbon neutrality, one of...








Headlines
fbtw













‘Isabela is Bongbong-Sara UniTeam country’




11 hours ago 


The province of Isabela, which has an estimated voting population of one million, is shaping up to be BBM-Sara UniTeam country.








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with